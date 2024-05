An Indian national has pleaded guilty in the U.S. to wire fraud conspiracy for stealing over $37 million by spoofing crypto exchange Coinbase’s website. He and his co-conspirators created a fake Coinbase Pro site to steal login credentials and two-factor authentication codes, transferring victims’ cryptocurrency to their own wallets. Guilty Plea in $37M Coinbase Crypto […]





Discover more from Today Headline Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.