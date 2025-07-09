A father of six from northern India has eloped with the fiancée of his teenage son and taken off with the family’s gold and cash.

Shakeel, 55, from Uttar Pradesh, is also a grandfather of three.

According to the local media outlet NDTV, he had arranged for his 15-year-old son Aman to marry Ayesha, a young woman from a nearby village.

His family initially opposed the engagement for financial reasons, but Shakeel pushed ahead with the plan.

Shakeel, left, fled to Delhi with his daughter-in-law-to-be Ayesha, tearing his family apart. Photo: Handout

The 22-year-old Ayesha was described as gentle and sweet, and Shakeel often visited her home under the pretence of arranging his son’s wedding.