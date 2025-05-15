On the basis of special intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Nader area of J-K’s Tral in Awantipora in the morning hours of Thursday.

Suspicious activity was observed by the troops and on being challenged, the terrorists opened heavy fire on the forces. A fierce gunfight was ensued, and the operation is still underway.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army shared a post on their official ‘X’ handle and informed about the ‘Operation Nader’.

“On 15 May 2025, based on specific intelligence input from Int agency, a Cordon & Search Operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at Nader, Tral, Awantipora. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce gunfight ensued. Operation is in progress”, the ‘X’ post read.

Meanwhile, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army, in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, neutralised three terrorists, including the local commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF), after an encounter.During the operation the security forces recovered AK series rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores.In a post on X, the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said, “Based on inputs from intelligence agencies about the presence of terrorists in the Keller Forest of #Shopian District, Jammu & Kashmir, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @ Jmukmrpolice, and CRPF on 13 May 2025, resulting in the neutralisation of three hardcore terrorists, including the local commander of LeT/TRF, after an intense encounter.

The operation comes on the heels of India achieving stupendous success in Operation Sindoor, where precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar.

Notably, the Resistance Front (TRF) group actively involved in the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and is designated as a terrorist organisation in India. The outfit is believed to be a part of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based UN-designated terrorist group.

The TRF has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.