ECONOMYNEXT – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sri Lanka on a two-day state visit as the World’s fifth largest economy expected to ink key deals including maritime security and energy with its neighbour during the visit.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sri Lanka late on Friday (04) for a State visit on an invitation extended by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

“Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programmes in Sri Lanka,” Modi said in his X-platform.

This is the fourth visit by Modi to Sri Lanka, highlighting the longstanding economic, cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

Modi is the first foreign leader of a government to visit Sri Lanka after Dissanayake was elected as the President in September last year.

“The primary objectives of this State visit are to further strengthen bilateral ties and to enhance multifaceted cooperation between India and Sri Lanka,” Sri Lanka President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

“During this visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Anura Kumara Disanayake.”

Modi is also scheduled to visit the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in the North Cebtral district of Anuradhapura and will inaugurate several projects implemented in Sri Lanka with the assistance of the Government of India.

India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials of the Government of India have also arrived with Modi. (Colombo/April 04/2025)