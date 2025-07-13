Indiana Fever overpower Dallas Wings for comfortable WNBA win

The Indiana Fever recorded a 102-83 win over the Dallas Wings in their latest WNBA regular season game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana outscored Dallas 36-15 in the second quarter to establish control of the contest and never looked back en route to their eleventh victory of the season.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever in scoring with 20 points, adding 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 26 minutes of action. Caitlin Clark contributed a double-double performance with 14 points and 13 assists alongside 3 rebounds across 25 minutes on the floor. Natasha Howard scored 18 points with 2 rebounds, while Aliyah Boston delivered 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists to help secure the result for Indiana.

Also read: Las Vegas Aces edge Golden State Valkyries 104–102 in close WNBA contest

Additional contributions for the Fever came from Aari McDonald, who scored 5 points and collected 6 assists. Sophie Cunningham added 3 points and 3 rebounds, while Makayla Timpson scored 7 points with 4 rebounds off the bench. Damiris Dantas, Sydney Colson, and Brianna Turner also saw minutes, with Dantas contributing 2 points and 2 rebounds and Colson scoring 3 points.

Indiana Fever’s win improved their WNBA season record to 11-10.

Paige Bueckers leads Dallas Wings in defeat

The Dallas Wings, now 6-16 on the season, were led by Paige Bueckers with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Li Yueru added 16 points and 5 rebounds, while JJ Quinerly contributed 13 points and 4 assists in the loss. Aziaha James chipped in with 11 points and 4 assists.

Live Events



Luisa Geiselsöder finished with 7 points and a team-high 7 rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen posted 3 points and matched Geiselsöder’s 7 rebounds. Haley Jones and Teaira McCowan each scored 5 points, with McCowan adding 3 rebounds.Also read: Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier swap coaches during WNBA All-Star draftSeveral Dallas players were limited in their contributions, with Maddy Siegrist, Dijonai Carrington, and Tyasha Harris failing to score during their time on the court.

Indiana’s strong second-quarter performance proved decisive after a narrow first quarter where Dallas trailed by just a point. The Fever maintained their advantage throughout the second half, holding the Wings to 20 points or fewer in each of the final two quarters.

Final score: Indiana Fever 102, Dallas Wings 83

Quarter scores: 28-27, 36-15, 20-21, 18-20