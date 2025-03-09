BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to give head coach Mike Woodson a 66-60 victory over Ohio State on Saturday in his final game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Trey Galloway and Malik Reneau scored 16 points each for the Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten), who finished the regular season in ninth place in the conference and will have a first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Woodson, who announced in February that he was stepping down from his position at the end of the season, became emotional after the game, noting that his “whole life was shaped in this building.”

“Maybe I’m leaving too soon, I don’t know,” Woodson told CBS in a postgame interview. “This brings back old memories. My last game on this floor was against Ohio State for the Big Ten title back in 1980.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year. We have. But they are competitors. They keep competing. We’ve still got to go try to win the Big Ten tournament. That’s what’s next.”

Woodson later clarified his remarks about possibly stepping down too soon.

“There’s always gonna be that thought,” Woodson said. “But at the end of the day, it’s not about me right now. It’s still about this team and us going up to Indianapolis and trying to win the Big Ten tournament.”

Micah Parrish scored 19 points and Devin Royal had 13 for Ohio State (17-14, 9-11 Big Ten), which fell to 10th place after Saturday’s loss and will have to play Wednesday, the first day of the conference tournament in Indianapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.