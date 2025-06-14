Nine fatalities reported; Maharashtra and Kerala worst hit

India’s active COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,400 on Saturday, marking a significant increase after a brief period of decline. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country recorded 269 new infections and nine fatalities in the past 24 hours, sparking fresh concerns about the spread of new subvariants.

Among the nine deaths reported, four were from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, and one each from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Health officials confirmed that one of the deceased was a 34-year-old man from Maharashtra, while the remaining eight were elderly patients with pre-existing respiratory and chronic health conditions.

New COVID-19 variants driving surge in infections

Health experts have attributed the recent spike to emerging Omicron subvariants, including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the newly detected NB.1.8.1. These variants are believed to be more transmissible, although current data suggests symptoms remain mostly mild in vaccinated individuals.

Kerala has most active cases, Karnataka sees highest daily spike

Kerala remains the state with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 2,109. Karnataka recorded the highest daily spike, with 132 new infections, pushing its active caseload to 527. Gujarat reported 79 new cases, bringing its total active cases to 1,437.

In Delhi, active cases have dipped to 672, signaling a slight improvement.

Government urges vigilance amid rising cases

In response to the rise in infections, the Union Health Ministry has issued advisories to all states and union territories, urging increased testing, genome surveillance, and preparedness for medical infrastructure.

Health experts continue to stress the importance of: