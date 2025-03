(Reuters) – India’s infrastructure-focussed Adani Group has revived plans for major investments in the U.S., the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The business group has reactivated potential plans to fund projects in sectors such as nuclear power and utilities as well as an east coast port, the report said, citing four people close to group founder and chair Gautam Adani.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)