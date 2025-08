(Reuters) -Bharti Airtel, India’s no. 2 telco, said on Monday its digital arm Xtelify launched a cloud platform which can optimise up to 40% in cloud spends for Indian businesses.

The company said it also entered a partnership with Singtel, Airtel Africa and Globe Telecom for a newly launched AI platform.

