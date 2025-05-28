India’s new stealth fighter plan aims to reassert air dominance in a region where Pakistan’s Chinese-made jets recently drew first blood in an intensifying South Asian arms race.

This month, India’s Ministry of Defense green-lighted a blueprint for developing its most sophisticated stealth fighter jet, known as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Reuters reported.

The AMCA twin-engine aircraft project, led by the state-owned Aeronautical Development Agency, aims to enhance the Indian Air Force’s declining fleet, which has been reduced to just 31 squadrons, far below the authorized 42.

India’s planned indigenous upgrade comes as China helps to rapidly improve rival Pakistan’s air power, including with Chinese-made J-10 fighters and long-range PL-15 air-to-air missiles.

The Indian government intends to partner with a domestic firm for the AMCA, inviting bids from both private and state-owned companies.

In March, a defense committee recommended further private sector involvement to enhance production speed and reduce reliance on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., which has faced delays in delivering Tejas aircraft due to supply chain issues.

The AMCA initiative signals India’s determination to reassert aerial dominance and reinforce its strategic posture in an increasingly volatile regional security landscape.

Reuters reported that Pakistan’s new J-10C fighters and India’s Rafale jets went head-to-head during skirmishes over Kashmir in April, resulting in Pakistan shooting down multiple Indian aircraft.

US officials confirmed the loss of two Indian jets, including a French-made Rafale, which was reportedly downed by a Pakistani J-10, the Reuters report said. The aerial fight highlighted the limitations of the Rafale and the Indian Air Force’s overall force composition.

A January 2025 report from the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) indicates that the Rafale’s deficiencies in radar stealth and dedicated suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) are significant weaknesses.

The report references French Air Force officers who say that operations against stealth fighters during joint exercises are challenging with the Rafale’s existing sensor capabilities.

It cautions that although the Rafale is effective in the short to medium term, its shortcomings may restrict it to a support role in high-intensity coalition missions led by fifth-generation aircraft.

Further, Michael Dahm noted in a podcast this month for the Mitchell Institute of Aerospace Studies that while India has a larger air force than Pakistan, it is a “hodgepodge” of Western, Israeli, Russian and Indian technology that makes systems integration difficult.

In contrast, Wang Xiangsui and Charriot Zhai pointed out in an article for The China Academy this month that Pakistan benefits from a streamlined fighter aircraft fleet consisting of just six types, with all fighter acquisitions since 2000 sourced from China.

In contrast, they mention that India utilizes 14 types of fighters from five different countries, which significantly complicates the integration of data links.

Further, Pakistan’s impending acquisition of fifth-generation fighters has intensified the pressure on India to accelerate its air force modernization.

Newsweek reported this month that China was accelerating the delivery of its J-31 fifth-generation fighter to Pakistan, with the first batch expected to arrive in early 2026.

The report stated that China was offering a 50% discount on the J-35A jets, along with favorable payment terms, a move interpreted as a reward for Pakistan’s military posture and a sign of deepening bilateral defense ties.

Regarding capabilities, the J-31 may be considered the “low-end” fighter in China’s “high-low” fifth-generation fighter force mix, with the J-20 positioned at the “high-end” of the spectrum.

As an all-high-end fighter fleet is prohibitively expensive, a high-low fighter mix balances costs and capabilities, with high-end fighters, such as the J-20, having greater range and heavier armaments to penetrate enemy airspace, while a low-end fighter, such as the J-31, can operate in contested airspace.

Air Force Technology notes that the twin-engine J-31 features a diverterless supersonic inlet, a stealth-optimized airframe with titanium spars and a low radar cross-section.

The report states that the J-31 is equipped with internal weapons bays and wing-mounted payload hardpoints, and features advanced sensors, electro-optical targeting and infrared search-and-track systems.

It notes that the J-31 is powered by Russian-made RD-93 turbofan engines, capable of reaching speeds of 2,200 kilometers per hour with a service ceiling of 20,000 meters.

As for AMCA’s capabilities, Aero Time reports that the twin-engine aircraft is designed to replace India’s aging Russian jets and will incorporate stealth, supercruise, sensor fusion and advanced networking.

However, it mentions AMCA is not expected to enter production until the late 2020s or early 2030s. The report says India is also exploring foreign partnerships, possibly with Safran, General Electric or Rolls-Royce, for the development of its high-thrust engine.

Pakistan’s winning use of Chinese fighters showcased China’s military tech to the world, with the April 2025 air clashes over Kashmir becoming a showroom for Chinese-made hardware.

Defense Security Asia reported this month that Bangladesh is eyeing the purchase of J-10 fighters to replace its aging F-7s from China. According to the report, if Bangladesh decides to purchase J-10s, India might find itself outflanked by Chinese airpower on two fronts.

Additionally, India’s shift to domestic fighter production means it could purchase fewer imported aircraft, driving competitors such as France and the US to offer India even better deals or technology to remain relevant.

India could also offer its AMCA and Tejas light fighter for export to Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia, as a counter to China’s strategy of exporting sophisticated weapons to India’s South Asian rivals.

Ultimately, India’s stealth fighter program is not just a technological leap but a geopolitical statement, an assertion that it will not readily cede aerial dominance or strategic initiative to a tightening China-Pakistan axis.