An FIR has been filed against all individuals linked to “India’s Got Latent Case” following several complaints across the nation on certain comments made by YouTuber Ranveer Alhabadia on the show.

This comes after authorities ordered the removal of all videos linked to the case and mandating the deactivation of the show’s official account until the inquiry is concluded.

The controversy first sparked when a video deemed inappropriate was flagged by cyber officials, leading to the removal of the initial clip. Following this, comedian Samay Raina was instructed to take down all content associated with the case.

A total of 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers, have been summoned for questioning in connection with the matter.

Among those accused at this stage are Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia. Statements have already been recorded from key figures, including Devesh Dixit, Raghu Ram, and Yashasvi Yadav.



Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, confirmed the latest development in the investigation.”Statements have already been recorded from Devesh Dixit, Raghu Ram, and one other individual,” he said.

