Following a three-year pandemic hiatus, India’s Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is returning in expanded form this fall with a bumper selection of 250 films and an ambitious focus on South Asian cinema.

The festival, which runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5 in Mumbai, revealed the bulk of its lineup Monday and the chair of its main competition jury on Tuesday. Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding, Salaam Bombay!), a Venice Golden Lion winner and Oscar nominee, will lead the jury that selects winners of the festival’s main South Asia competition section.

Organizers say the festival’s new vision is “to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent.” Thus, the competition will showcase 14 “breakthrough contemporary South Asian films” from debutant and second-time filmmakers from across India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, as well as diaspora diectors from the U.K. and Germany. Some of the highlights include Mithya by Sumanth Bhat, Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) by Leesa Gazi and The Red Suitcase by Fidel Devkota (full lineup below).

Cementing MAMI’s role as the premiere film-world destination for discovering new talent from the region, an additional non-competition section will present 46 films (22 features and 24 non-features) showcasing the rich tapestry of South Asian cinematic visions.

“We are very proud that we have managed to achieve such a diverse curation in our South Asia section within the first year of us expanding our vision to be a festival that is focused on building an ecosystem for new cinematic voices from South Asia and the South Asian Diaspora,” said MAMI’s artistic director Deepti DCunha in a statement. “This commitment extends beyond film screenings, aiming to facilitate the exchange of ideas, collaborations, and business opportunities while bringing the best of world cinema to Mumbai.”

The festival’s focus is not only local. The event’s World Cinema Section will showcase more than 90 titles from over 35 countries, including many recent festival favorites, such as Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet, Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-tipped Maestro, Sundance audience award winner Beyond Utopia from Madeleine Gavin, Monster by Hirokazu Kore-eda, In Our Day by Hong Sang-soo, Strange Way of Life by Pedro Almodóvar, The Old Oak by Ken Loach and Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki, among many others.

The festival is also retaining its pre-pandemic mission of being a vital platform for the local filmgoing audience in India to discover important cinema that might not otherwise be available on the big screen in the country.

“Our curation also has some hidden gems that one wouldn’t be able to otherwise watch in India, as the probability of them independently releasing here is fairly low,” explains Anu Rangchar, the festival’s head of international programming. “There’s something for everyone, and we have curated the section keeping our festival audience in mind, who love to be surprised by the narratives of these films.”

MAMI’s various other programming strands in 2023 include: the Icons South Asia section, highlighting major films by established regional directors (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam by Anand Patwardhan, Indi(r)a’s Emergency by Vikramaditya Motwane, Paradise by Prasanna Vithanage, etc.); Gala Premiere South Asia, a selection of the most ambitious Indian films of the year (such as Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap and Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa by Rajat Kapoor); Marathi Talkies, showing off some of the best in contemporary Marathi cinema; After Dark, a genre filmmaking strand; and various restored classics, tributes, retrospectives and shorts.

The full lineup is below:

SOUTH ASIA COMPETITION

Against the Tide by Sarvnik Kaur

Marathi, Hindi, Koli | India, France | South Asia Premiere

Agra by Kanu Behl

Hindi | India, France | South Asia Premiere

Bahadur – The Brave by Diwa Shah

Hindi, Nepali | India | Asia Premiere

Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana) by Leesa Gazi

Bengali | Bangladesh, UK | World Premiere

Dilli Dark by Dibakar Das Roy

Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Pidgin English, Yoruba | India | World Premiere

Guras by Saurav Rai

Nepali | India | South Asia Premiere

Kayo Kayo Colour? (Which Colour?) by Shahrukhkhan Chavada

Gujarati, Hindi | India | Asia Premiere

Mithya by Sumanth Bhat

Kannada, Marathi| India | World Premiere

Rimdogittanga (Rapture) by Dominic Sangma

Garo | India, China, Netherlands, Qatar, Switzerland | South Asia Premiere

Shivamma by Jaishankar Aryar

Kannada | India | South Asia Premiere

Sthal (A Match) by Jayant Somalkar

Marathi | India | Asia Premiere

Thadavu (The Sentence) by Fazil Razak

Malayalam | India | World Premiere

The Monk and the Gun by Pawo Choyning Dorji

Dzongkha, English | Bhutan, France, USA, Taiwan | India Premiere

The Red Suitcase by Fidel Devkota

Nepali | Nepal, Sri Lanka | Asia Premiere

FOCUS SOUTH ASIA – Non-Competition (Features)

Aattam (The Play) by Anand Ekarshi

Malayalam | India | Asia Premiere

Aiz Maka Falea Tuka (Today Me, Tomorrow You) by Sreejith Karnaver

Konkani | India | World Premiere

All India Rank by Varun Grover

Hindi | India | Asia Premiere

Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu

Hindi | India | World Premiere

Be Kucheye Khoshbakht (And, Toward Happy Alleys) by Sreemoyee Singh

English, Farsi | India | South Asia Premiere

Before Spring by Shrutismriti Changkakoti

Assamese | India | World Premiere

Chingari (The Spark) by Rajesh S. Jala

Hindi | India | South Asia Premiere

Daayam (Inheritance) by Prasanth Vijay

Malayalam | India | World Premiere

Dear Latika by Kanchan Pant

Hindi, Kumaoni | India | World Premiere

Follower by Harshad Nalawade

Hindi, Kannada, Marathi | India | Asia Premiere

Ghaath (Ambush) by Chhatrapal Ninawe

Marathi | India | Asia Premiere

Naangal (This Is Us) by Avinash Prakash

Tamil | India | World Premiere

Namaskar! Main Ravish Kumar (While We Watched) by Vinay Shukla

English, Hindi| India, UK | Asia Premiere

Pushtaini (Ancestral) by Vinod Rawat

English, Hindi, Kumaoni | India | Asia Premiere

Riders on the Storm by Jason Motlagh, Mark Oltmanns

Farsi, Pashto | Austria | Asia Premiere

Sahela (Companion) by Raghuvir Joshi

English, Hindi | Australia | Asia Premiere

Shwe Pyi Taw Hmyaw Taing Way (Golden Land Fantasy) by Anatta

Burmese | Myanmar | World Premiere

Stolen by Karan Tejpal

English, Hindi, Marwari, Santhali | India | Asia Premiere

Sultana’s Dream by Isabel Herguera

Basque, Bengali, Hindi, English, Spanish | India, Germany, Spain | South Asia Premiere

The Scavenger of Dreams by Suman Ghosh

Hindi | India | South Asia Premiere

Was Von Der Liebe Bleibt (Between Us) by Kanwal Sethi

German | Germany | Asia Premiere

Zende by Akshay Shah

English, Hindi, Marathi | India | World Premiere

ICONS: SOUTH ASIA

Animating the Archive: Short Films by Amit Dutta

Gau Ayeko Bato (A Road to a Village) by Nabin Subba

Nepali | Nepal | South Asia Premiere

Indi(r)a’s Emergency by Vikramaditya Motwane

English, Hindi | India | World Premiere

PaathKatha (The Golden Thread) by Nishtha Jain

Bengali, Hindi | India, Netherlands, Norway, UK | South Asia Premiere

Paradise by Prasanna Vithanage

English, Hindi, Malayalam, Sinhala, Tamil | Sri Lanka, India | South Asia Premiere

Something Like an Autobiography by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

Bengali | Bangladesh, Germany, India | South Asia Premiere

Trolley Times by Gurvinder Singh

Punjabi | India | World Premiere

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is Family) by Anand Patwardhan

English, Hindi, Marathi | India | Asia Premiere

GALA PREMIERES

Berlin by Atul Sabharwal

English, Hindi | India | Asia Premiere

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa by Rajat Kapoor

Hindi | India | World Premiere

Joram by Devashish Makhija

Hindi | India | South Asia Premiere

Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap

Hindi | India | South Asia Premiere

Sharmajee Ki Beti by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Hindi | India | World Premiere

Yellow Bus by Wendy Bednarz

Arabic, English, Hindi, Tagalog, Urdu | India, Jordan, UAE, USA | Asia Premiere