



OTTAWA — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he will attend the G7 meeting in Kananaskis this month after receiving an invitation from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,”

said Modi, on social media

.

More to come.

National Post

