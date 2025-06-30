With just days remaining before President Trump’s July 9 deadline to reimpose steep “reciprocal tariffs,” US-India trade talks have reached a critical juncture. Trump’s recent declaration of a “very big deal” with India, one that would “open up” its markets stands in stark contrast to the gridlock reported by negotiators in Washington.

As an Indian delegation races against time, fundamental disagreements over agriculture, industrial goods and fair reciprocity threaten to derail a pact both leaders have touted as transformative. The delegation, led by Rajesh Agarwal, faces immense pressure to concede, but New Delhi’s resolve to protect its economic sovereignty has only intensified.

With both nations refusing to blink, the outcome may redefine not just bilateral trade but India’s resolve to protect its economic sovereignty while navigating Trump’s high-pressure tactics.

The irreconcilable fault lines

Agriculture, India’s hill to die on: The US demand for tariff cuts on soybeans, corn, and dairy and market access for genetically modified (GM) crops strikes at India’s most sensitive nerve. Washington frames this as “fair trade,” but India sees an existential threat to its agrarian economy, which sustains 700 million people.

US farm subsidies, exceeding $30 billion annually, create artificially cheap exports that could devastate India’s smallholders (average landholding: 1.15 hectares). Politically, concessions are untenable as farmer unions still recall the 2020-21 protests. Ajay Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative has said “No tariff cuts are expected for dairy or key food grains.“

Industrial asymmetry, a lopsided battle: India’s push for relief from Trump’s 26% reciprocal tariffs faces stiff resistance, especially on steel and auto parts. Meanwhile, the US insists India slash duties on American cars (currently 100-110%) and alcohol (150%). This imbalance mirrors the US-UK “mini-deal,” where Britain accepted permanent 10% US tariffs while dismantling its own steel protections.

For India, such terms would institutionalize disadvantage: Its exports are facing “MFN+10%” rates in the US, while American goods gain significantly expanded access to Indian markets through deep tariff reductions.

Trump’s tactics: uncertainty as leverage

Trump’s negotiation strategy thrives on ambiguity. His June 27 statement about the July 9 deadline, “We can do whatever we want,” shows his use of unpredictability as a weapon. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted talks could extend to US Labor Day (September 1), while White House officials casually remarked that the deadline is “not critical.”

Yet Trump simultaneously threatens letters to “non-deal” countries imposing 25-45% tariffs. This carrot-and-stick approach aims to spook India into concessions. Here, the recent US-China “signed deal” offers a cautionary lesson.

Although Trump hailed it as a breakthrough, that deal’s substance is fragile: China’s vague promise to “review export applications” for rare earths (which dominate 90% of global supply) secured only loose US pledges to ease chip-material curbs, while Trump’s 20% tariffs imposed on Chinese goods over Beijing’s alleged failure to curb fentanyl precursor flows remain in place.

For India, this highlights the peril of prioritizing optics over enforceable terms – a risk it cannot afford.

India’s strategic calculus

India enters these talks with unusual leverage. April-May 2025 exports to the US surged 22% year-on-year to $17.25 billion, proving resilience despite tariffs. As S&P revises India’s growth forecast upward (6.5%) and domestic consumption rebounds, officials project calm: “We are keen, but not desperate,” one negotiator reiterated.

India’s counterstrategy hinges on diversification and unwavering red lines. Domestically, rejecting GM crops protects seed sovereignty and biodiverse farming; upholding data localization rules shields citizens from surveillance capitalism; and auto tariffs defend a $100 billion manufacturing ecosystem.

Externally, India is mitigating US pressure through advanced EU FTA talks (accessing a $450 billion market), a sealed UK pact and Global South alliances with ASEAN and Africa.

Crucially, robust domestic consumption (60% of GDP) insulates the Indian economy, although rupee flexibility and pharma strengths remain strategic projections rather than negotiation table commitments.

Broader implications: beyond July 9

Even if a limited pact emerges by July 9 – token concessions on almonds or LNG, paired with face-saving US tariff tweaks – the truce will be fragile. Trump’s “national security” tariffs on semiconductors, pharma and critical minerals, now under active Commerce Department probes, could target India by August.

For India, signing a lopsided agreement risks perceptions of capitulation, while walking away affirms “strategic autonomy” but invites 26% tariffs on key exports like textiles and seafood.

Globally, others face similar challenges: Vietnam has rejected US claims of currency manipulation, and Trump ended talks with Canada over a digital tax, showing how US positions can shift quickly.

The art of the (un)deal?

A limited “early harvest” deal appears the most plausible outcome, one covering $100-150 billion in bilateral trade while deferring contentious issues like agriculture, autos and data governance.

India may offer calibrated concessions: reduced tariffs on US almonds, walnuts or LNG to narrow its trade surplus, alongside symbolic commitments on digital trade facilitation.

The US, in turn, might suspend its 26% reciprocal tariffs but retain a 10% baseline duty on Indian goods mirroring its recent pact with the UK. Such an arrangement would let President Trump declare victory in “opening up” India while India showcases “protected national interests.”

Yet this minimalist approach would paper over deeper asymmetries. The US demand for sweeping agricultural access clashes irreconcilably with India’s defense of food sovereignty and smallholder livelihoods. Similarly, the United States’ resistance to lifting auto and steel tariffs contradicts its rhetoric of “fair reciprocity.”

These tensions reflect a structural divide: The US views trade through mercantilist lenses (exports = wins), while India prioritizes developmental equity (protection = survival). As the head of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade notes, “The ball is in the U.S. court. India isn’t for a win-lose partnership.“

The China precedent remains instructive: Beijing’s rare earths “deal” with the US secured temporary relief but left core grievances unresolved. India, too, must weigh whether a hurried pact solves problems or merely postpones them.

It remains to be seen whether both nations build a balanced framework that respects India’s development needs while offering genuine US market access? Or will “reciprocity” remain a one-way street?

Lasting solutions require patient negotiation of equitable frameworks, not tactical concessions under deadline duress. Whether both nations can transcend zero-sum politics remains the real test beyond July’s theatrics.

Naina Sharma is a research assistant at the Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG).