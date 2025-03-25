JAKARTA – Indonesian police have started a preliminary investigation into the intimidation of journalists from its national news magazine Tempo, amid pressure from civil society groups to safeguard press freedom and ensure the safety of the country’s reporters.

Indonesia’s National Police spokesperson Brigadier-General Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) and the Jakarta Police had conducted a crime scene investigation at Tempo’s headquarters in South Jakarta on March 23, in response to journalists receiving two anonymous packages last week, one containing a pig’s head and the other containing a collection of decapitated rats.

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.