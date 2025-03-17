Negotiations for the gender justice pact were conducted by the unions Serikat Pekerja Nasional (SPN), Federasi Serikat Pekerja Tekstil Sandang dan Kulit Serikat Pekerja Seluruh Indonesia (FSP TSK SPSI), and Serikat Buruh Demokratis Kerakyatan – Kongres Aliansi Serikat Buruh Indonesia (SBDK – KASBI).

The agreement, initially signed in July last year stemmed from female workers in two Indonesian garment factories allegedly enduring gender-based violence and harassment.

This led to investigations by the Worker Rights Consortium (WRC) in 2021 and 2022 and “remedial actions, including the discipline and termination of numerous perpetrators”.

The two factories, PT Batang Apparel Indonesia and PT Semarang Garment Indonesia, are owned by Ontide, a firm recently acquired by Korean conglomerate Creas F&C. These factories were formerly owned by a different entity under the name Kukdong.

Together, the factories employ 6,250 individuals manufacturing sportswear for well-known US brands.

PSP SPN PT Batang Apparel Indonesia plant level leader Egye Gumilang said: “This agreement is not just about two factories in Central Java. It sets a precedent for the garment industry in Indonesia, Southeast Asia, and globally that workers can and must have the right to a safe and dignified workplace. We call on all trade unions in this sector to take inspiration from this agreement in their struggles.”

The accord introduces a union-led initiative to eradicate GBVH by incorporating international best practices exemplified by the Dindigul and Lesotho Agreements.

The signatories to the agreement also include Asia Floor Wage Alliance (AFWA), and Global Labor Justice (GLJ).

AFWA deputy international coordinator Wiranta Ginting said: “AFWA is proud to join the women worker members of our partner union SPN and allied unions SPSI and SBDK KASBI in Indonesia in launching this new enforceable supply chain agreement on GBVH prevention in Asia. When Asian workers unite and share lessons across the region we win major breakthroughs with global brands and suppliers.”

Under the Central Java Agreement, buyers with apparel licensing agreements from WRC-affiliated universities are required to ensure that suppliers adhere to their obligations towards workers and unions.

This enforcement mechanism has been pivotal in ensuring the implementation of recommended solutions and facilitating successful negotiations.

Ontide sustainability director John Yoon said: “We are proud to be joining together with the four unions representing our workforce, the Asia Floor Wage Alliance, Global Labor Justice, and the Worker Rights Consortium on this agreement to benefit and protect our workforce, with the support of our business partner Fanatics. As part of our commitment to our workers’ safety and wellbeing, we are pleased to be seeing initial results of the timely and robust implementation of this agreement.”