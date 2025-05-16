Video Details
Go beyond the checkered flag in FOX Sports’ “Behind The Broadcast” — a never-before-seen look at how the world’s largest single-day sporting event comes to life on screen. Join Will Buxton as he takes you behind the scenes of the Indianapolis 500 broadcast, revealing the incredible coordination, cutting-edge technology, and passion that powers every frame. The “INDYCAR on FOX” crew delivers unprecedented access to the people and processes that make race day unforgettable.
22 MINS AGO・NTT INDYCAR SERIES・8:37