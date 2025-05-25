Winners of the Indianapolis 500 don’t just take the trophy; they also get a bottle of ice-cold milk. But it’s not random, drivers are asked ahead of time what kind of milk they want, whole, 2%, or skim, so their moment of glory is just right.

The quirky tradition is now one of the most cherished in American motorsport. As the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday, May 25, fans will once again watch the winner sip milk in Victory Lane, besides taking the glory.

The milk moment didn’t start with the first race in 1911. In fact, it took more than two decades for the tradition to take root.

It all began in 1936, during the 24th edition of the race. Louis Meyer, a three-time Indy 500 winner, asked for buttermilk after his victory. It was a hot day, and Meyer said all he wanted was something refreshing. A photographer captured the moment of him sipping from the bottle, and that image caught the attention of a dairy executive.

Smelling a marketing opportunity, the dairy industry pushed to turn Meyer’s casual choice into a full-blown tradition. From that point on, milk became a symbol of victory at Indy.

There were some interruptions. After World War II, Wilbur Shaw, the president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, briefly replaced milk with water. But after his passing in 1954, the tradition returned strongly. To keep it going, a bonus was even added: $400 for the winner and $50 for the mechanic if they celebrated with milk.Only one driver dared to publicly break the milk tradition. In 1993, Emerson Fittipaldi drank orange juice to promote Brazil’s citrus industry. Fans were furious. He was booed and heavily criticized. While he eventually sipped milk under pressure from team boss Roger Penske, the moment is remembered as a rare breach of tradition. Interestingly, Fittipaldi crashed out the following year while leading, something fans jokingly call ‘milk karma’.This Sunday, tradition continued as Alex Palou went down in history, not just for winning the Indy 500, but for choosing his milk wisely and lifting the bottle high in front of millions.

FAQs

What is the difference between the Indy 500 and F1?

IndyCar cars can reach higher top speeds up to 236–240 mph on oval tracks, while Formula 1 cars usually max out around 220–231 mph. However, F1 cars are much faster around road courses due to superior acceleration and cornering speeds, often lapping significantly quicker than IndyCars.

Is the Indy 500 always in Indianapolis?

Yes, the Indianapolis 500 is always held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis. Since its inception in 1911, the race has been consistently run at this venue, making it synonymous with the event itself.

How long is one lap at the Indy 500?

Each lap at the Indy 500 covers 2.5 miles on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s iconic oval track. This distance has remained consistent since the race began, contributing to the total 500-mile race length over 200 laps.

How long is the Indy 500?

The Indianapolis 500, or Indy 500, is a 500-mile race completed over 200 laps on the 2.5-mile oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race typically lasts under three hours, though duration can vary due to caution periods and pit stops.

How much do Indy 500 tickets cost?

Indy 500 ticket prices for 2025 start at $55 for general admission, which allows access to infield viewing but no grandstand seating. Reserved grandstand seats range from around $143 to $625 on the secondary market, with premium paddock box seats over $700 and penthouses above $1,400.