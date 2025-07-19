LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES, France — A Tour de France spectator who was cheering riders was hit by a car from the Ineos Grenadiers team in the Pyrenees on Saturday.

TV footage of the race showed the team car knocking down the fan who was holding what looked like a mobile phone about 200 meters (656 feet) from the top of the Col de Peyresourde. The vehicle was following riders on the steep ascent and driving at moderate speed.

There was no immediate information available on the spectator’s condition.

The race jury later said Ineos Grenadiers sports director Oliver Cookson, reportedly the driver of the car, was fined 5,000 Swiss francs ($6,200) for “improper behavior endangering spectators” and handed a yellow card. Accumulating yellow cards over a defined period of time results in a suspension.

Ineos Grenadiers apologized “to the fan who was accidentally and regretfully struck by one of our race cars while supporting the riders.”

“Like all teams we take great care to maintain a safe race environment for everyone, including the passionate fans who make our sport so special.”