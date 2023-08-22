





Where were you in the spring of 2017 when celebrities and influencers descended on an island in the Bahamas for the infamous music festival that never was? Fyre Festival became an instant source of ridicule and a fountain of memes that kept on giving. It inspired documentaries about the fraudulent fest and led to creator Billy McFarland being sent to prison for scamming people out of millions.

Now, Fyre Festival is back, and McFarland swears it’s real this time. After spending some time behind bars, the con artist had time to reflect and come up with a bigger and better experience, dubbed Fyre Festival II.

“It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement,” McFarland explained in a video announcing the festival. “I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen, and how I would find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Since getting out of the big house, McGarland said he’s been working on his own Fyre Festival documentary (not the Netflix or Hulu docs that highlighted the issues behind the event) and even a Fyre Festival Broadway musical. He claimed to have fielded offers to bring the party to the Middle East or South America, but ultimately decided on taking it back to the Caribbean. Organizers are shooting to hold the event in December 2024 and allegedly plan to build hype in the lead-up to the fest with “pop-ups and events across the world.”

“Guys, this is your chance to get in,” McFarland concluded. “This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s fucking go.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Fyre Festival II tickets are on sale now, with presale prices ranging from several hundred dollars up to $8000. Each purchase comes with “immediate VIP access to Fyre events, experiences, and community.” Needless to say, buy at your own risk.