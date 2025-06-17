World Infertility Awareness Month, observed each June, focuses on a global health challenge that affects millions of people, yet is too often misunderstood or left unspoken. Infertility is not only a medical issue—it’s a deeply emotional journey that impacts people of all backgrounds. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 1 in 6 adults worldwide face infertility at some point in their lives.

“We need to raise awareness about the causes of infertility, promote early diagnosis and treatment, and improve access to fertility care for those who need it,” says Dr Lusanda Shimange-Matsose, a fertility specialist and director at Medfem Fertility Clinic.

Infertility is a shared challenge

Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive after 12 months of regular, unprotected intercourse, or after 6 months for women over the age of 35. Despite persistent misconceptions, infertility is not solely a women’s issue.

“Male factor infertility is responsible for about 40% of cases, but it’s often ignored,” says Dr Anthony Picton, a Fertility Specialist at Vitalab Fertility Clinic. “In many African communities, women are still blamed first, even when the issue lies with the male partner. We need to correct that through better awareness.”

Dr Picton furthers stresses “Education around reproductive biology needs to start earlier. We’re taught how to avoid pregnancy, but not how to understand fertility. There are still many misconceptions too. ‘Trying’ to conceive doesn’t just mean having regular sex; it means having unprotected intercourse timed around ovulation. That’s a key detail many people overlook.”

Understanding fertility means understanding the potential causes on infertility. Men may experience fertility challenges due to low sperm count, poor motility, hormonal issues, or external factors such as alcohol, marijuana use, certain medications, or environmental toxins. Testosterone supplementation, often prescribed for fatigue or low libido, can also impair natural sperm production, and men are often unaware of the risks to their fertility.“Furthermore, we often assume physical health equals reproductive health, but that’s not always true,” says Dr Shimange-Matsose. “Men produce new sperm daily, but sperm quality can still decline with age and health factors. Both partners should be evaluated when there are challenges conceiving.”

Female infertility can be caused by ovulatory disorders, blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis, uterine abnormalities, or complications arising from cancer treatments. Structural issues, thyroid disorders, and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are also common contributing factors. For women, age remains one of the most significant factors affecting fertility. Fertility begins to decline after the age of 35 and drops more steeply from the age of 37 onwards, largely due to reduced egg quantity and quality.

The overlooked emotional and psychological burden

“The emotional impact of infertility is often underestimated,” says Dr Shimange-Matsose. “While the financial cost of treatments like in vitro fertilisation (IVF) is widely discussed, the emotional toll of infertility – stress, anxiety, depression, and strain on relationships – is just as real. These silent costs are often overlooked, yet they affect every part of a person’s life and wellbeing.”

Fertility specialists stress the importance of early consultation, not only to identify medical issues but to access the emotional and psychological support that fertility clinics can provide.

“Infertility should be approached as a shared journey,” says Dr Shimange-Matsose. “When couples work together to understand and overcome the barriers, the path to parenthood becomes more informed and more supported.”

Fertility preservation is proactive planning for the future

With more people choosing to delay starting families due to career goals, financial reasons, or personal readiness, fertility preservation—such as egg or sperm freezing—has become a key area of focus.

“Elective egg freezing is gaining popularity among women who wish to preserve their fertility for future use,” says Dr Picton. “The ideal time to freeze eggs is in the late 20s to early 30s, when egg quality is highest.”

Dr Shimange-Matsose adds that attitudes are shifting, as awareness and understanding around fertility preservation improves. “Egg freezing is increasingly seen as a proactive measure, like an insurance policy for the future, and many women who freeze their eggs are returning to use them later.”

Globally, employers are also beginning to recognise the importance of reproductive health in workforce wellbeing. Some are offering fertility benefits, including fertility preservation, as part of executive benefit packages – an encouraging sign that both reproductive and professional ambitions can be supported.

Take the first step

Fertility specialists can help figure out why it’s difficult to fall pregnant, and what can be done. If you’re planning a family, or simply want to understand your fertility options, don’t wait. Speak to a fertility specialist to learn more about the choices available to you. Early diagnosis and timely action may increase the likelihood of a successful pregnancy and reduce unnecessary emotional distress.

For more information, visit www.merckfertilityjourney.co.za to access resources or locate a fertility clinic near you.