Ballerina Farm owner and influencer Hannah Neeleman has announced she is pregnant with her eighth baby and the reveal has made fans question everything about the wealthy family.

Hannah Neeleman is 2023’s Mrs America, a social media star well known for having a large family on a Ballerina Farm ranch with her husband Daniel Neeleman. The pair recently revealed they are expecting yet another addition to the household and it seems as though some drama has sparked in the comment sections of their socials.

Mrs American winner Hannah Neeleman announces 8th baby

At 33 years old, Hannah Neeleman is an influencer, a ballerina graduate of the Juilliard School in dance, and was also crowned Mrs America 2023 all while being married, looking after a working farm, and mothering seven children.

On Monday (October 16), the social media star announced via her popular Instagram and TikTok pages (@ballerinafarm) that she is pregnant with her eighth child and the comment section was sent wild.

Alongside her husband Daniel Neeleman, the couple owns a homestead named Ballerina Farm – nestled in the fertile mountain valley of Kamas, Utah.

The Ballerina Farm website states the Julliard ballerina is also a former Miss New York City while her husband Daniel Neeleman is a history major and finishing his master’s. The children are described as “wild, hardworking, and homeschooled by their mother.”

In the casual announcement TikTok, the mother is shown cradling her baby bump and showing her husband affection while they stand in the kitchen.

Pregnancy reveal sparks more Ballerina Farm drama

Hannah and Daniel Neeleman received more attention than they bargained for when revealing they are expecting yet another addition to the household, “just in time for the holidays.”

The announcement clip has received masses of attention online having already reached more than 4 million TikTok views and 420,000 likes. The comment section, however, was filled with congratulations, shock, and even some drama.

While many fans have congratulated the couple on their pregnancy news, some viewers have stirred up interrelated controversies that date back years.

As per Distractify reports, some viewers think that the Neeleman family’s wealth is fairly apparent in conflict with the kind of self-made lifestyle that the influencer presents to the public.

Some followers believe the Ballerina Farm family has allegedly suggested the couple started from scratch, when in fact they supposedly came from families with money.

Many users seem to be confused as to how the influencer is going to cope with another child, and some also point out that Neeleman has not yet commented on the conflict unfolding in Israel and Gaza.

Having been crowned Mrs American 2023 on August 25, 2023, some viewers have expressed their shock that Hannah Neeleman was supposedly pregnant during the pageant.

In an Instagram comment, one fan wrote: “Heartiest Congratulations… So you had a baby in your tummy while contesting for the pageant. Amazing.”

Another user added: “You mean to tell me this woman competed in Mrs American and WON WHILE PREGNANT.”

A third praised the mum-influencer: “I am genuinely curious how you’ve birthed almost 8 babies and still look like you’re in university. Congrats on baby #8!”

Twitter fans even got emotional when they found out the Ballerina Farm influencer is pregnant again:

Although other users are repeatedly mentioning the Israel and Gaza conflict in response to the good news. Fans have been urging Neeleman to address the situation.

One person defended her: “Y’all taking the time to make this woman’s pregnancy announcement your own personal platform for a political argument is wild.”

A second TikTok user joked about the world though. They suggested that the planet does not need any more babies in their comment: “I love y’all, but the planet is at capacity.”

As the classic saying goes, each to their own, some viewers are happy they don’t have to look after a big family.

Another said: “Am I the only one who does not like her lifestyle? I feel that it is very tiring, a lot of children and cooking.”