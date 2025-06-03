A social media influencer is under fire for promoting a dangerous and discredited chemical as a so-called “autism cure,” despite alarming reports of serious harm to children.

Kerri Rivera, who has over 17,000 followers on Instagram, encourages parents to administer chlorine dioxide (CD)—an industrial bleach used in textile manufacturing and disinfection—orally and by enema to their autistic children. Rivera falsely claims this “protocol” rids the body of parasites she believes cause autism.

Messages from Rivera’s private support group show parents reporting disturbing side effects, including vomiting, rashes, seizures, and chemical-smelling urine. Despite these symptoms, Rivera routinely reassures followers that these are signs the bleach is “working” and the body is “detoxifying.”

Ingesting chlorine dioxide can result in severe vomiting, liver failure, respiratory problems, developmental delays and death.

Tim Nicholls of the National Autistic Society called Rivera’s claims “sickening.”

“This information is wrong, dangerous and harmful to autistic people and their families,” Nicholls told The Independent.

“No autistic person, parent or carer should be told to ‘cure’ their child by administering a dangerous, potentially life-threatening chemical,” he continued. “Autism is a lifelong neurodivergence and disability, it is not a disease that can be ‘treated’ or ‘cured.'”

TikTok has removed Rivera’s account, and Amazon removed her storefront where she earned commission on products she recommended to administer “protocols.” Her Instagram remains active.

Advocacy groups are urging social media platforms and government agencies to take stronger action against the promotion of toxic treatments and to encourage parents to seek advice from trusted medical professionals.

Rivera has not responded to the growing backlash.

Originally published on Latin Times