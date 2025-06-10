More than 30 CPD-certified sessions designed to address project delivery, professional standards, resilience and regulatory compliance mandates

Four themes across the South Africa Infrastructure & Water Forum host senior leaders and government representatives exploring funding strategies, policy alignment and project execution

Infra360 Talks, Water360 Talks and Big 5 Talks to provide practical insights across key industry verticals, spotlighting ethical practices, workforce skills and digital construction.

The South African construction market is valued at around $125 billion and the broader infrastructure market at $193 billion (source: AbiQ). As the country gains momentum, showing measurable gains on a challenging 2024, Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre from 18-20 June 2025.

Big 5 Construct South Africa 2024 778 resized

The events’ technical programmes and critical knowledge platforms draw some of the region’s most influential construction, infrastructure and water experts, thanks to the calibre of the speakers and real-world insights. With the government committing more than $50 billion towards construction and infrastructure development over the next decade, the sector is positioned as a key driver of South Africa’s economic recovery, underpinned by public-private partnerships and investments, bringing together industry leaders to connect and expand their networks (source: AbiQ).

Built around South Africa’s infrastructure growth targets, national planning frameworks and the need for skill-advancement, the 2025 event includes more than 30 CPD-accredited sessions across four distinct knowledge streams. These sessions are designed to deliver actionable insights for public and private stakeholders working to accelerate the country’s infrastructure, water and construction landscape goals.

Building a future of resilience and professional best practices

The two-day South Africa Infrastructure & Water Forum, taking place alongside South Africa Infrastructure and Water Expo for the first time, provides a high-level environment for senior decision-makers, focusing on policy alignment, sustainable delivery models and practical funding frameworks.

Backed by the government’s $54 billion (R1 trillion) infrastructure commitment and initiatives like the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 and the Transmission Development Plan, the first day of the forum will offer attendees insights and focused conversations on infrastructure priorities such as power, logistics, and public-private partnerships (Source: Republic of South Africa). Day two will focus on water sector challenges and solutions, including South Africa’s high water loss rates, upcoming reforms like the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency, and the $8.44 billion (R156.3 billion) investment to expand dams and bulk supply systems.

With the theme, ‘Building Tomorrow: Innovating Infrastructure and Water Solutions for a Thriving South Africa’, the forum’s agenda responds to South Africa’s infrastructure. It will explore funding and finance strategies for mega infrastructure projects, policy frameworks supporting infrastructure delivery, sustainable approaches to water resilience and efficiency and collaborative solutions to manage regulatory barriers and delayed delivery.

“Our content programme has been developed to reflect the full scale of transformation underway in South Africa’s infrastructure, water and construction sectors,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events. “With government-led development driving renewed momentum and private sector contribution growing, these sessions will provide professionals with tangible insights into overcoming obstacles and unlocking opportunities.”

One of the key highlights at South Africa Infrastructure & Water Forum will be the session led by Mameetse Masemola, Acting Head of Infrastructure South Africa, exploring the National Infrastructure Development Plan.

Building on this, a high-level panel discussion on Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), moderated by Alvino Wildschutt-Prins, Programme Manager and Exco Member: Infrastructure Pipeline Delivery & Management at Infrastructure South Africa, with panellists Johnson Kilangi, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Miundo Misingi Hub which is an infrastructure hub incorporated in Kenya; Wynand Dreyer, Director at Dreyer Project Dynamics; John Samuel, a PPP Special Advisor from J Maynard; and Hendrik Malan, Partner & Africa Chief Executive Officer at Frost & Sullivan. Other speakers featured on the programme are; Shabari Shaily-Gerber, Head of Urban Economic Development at the British High Commission; Mike Salawou, Director, Infrastructure and Urban Development Department from the African Development Bank; and Rembu Magoba, Manager at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Water Research Centre, covering a cross-continental perspective on infrastructure policy, research, funding and implementation.

Infra360 and Water360: New lenses on project delivery and sustainability

Free-to-attend for registered visitors, Infra360 and Water360 serve as deep-dive discussions into the practical and strategic issues impacting infrastructure and water system performance. These CPD-certified sessions are designed to equip attendees with knowledge and resources for project planning, risk mitigation and compliance.

Sessions at Infra360 will cover themes such as digital infrastructure and leveraging BIM, 5D planning and digital twin technology, ethics and governance and building a future-ready construction workforce. In one of the key sessions, Sindi Kwenaite, Operations Executive, South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) will highlight professional registration and its importance in a VUCA Environment.

Water360 will spotlight water system resilience and sustainable infrastructure development. With recurring drought, urban demand and resource scarcity at the forefront of national discussion. Sessions include presentations on smart water grids, efficient wastewater reuse and decentralised distribution. Contributions from industry specialists such as David Crawley, Head of Product Line at Kwikot and Heinrich Ueckermann, Business Development Manager at Freudenberg Performance Materials will highlight how efficiency-led design and sustainable product engineering can support long-term water security.

Prioritizing high-level skills development

The CPD-accredited Big 5 Talks will return as a core platform for knowledge exchange, strategic discussions and the professional development of construction professionals. Tyrelle Correa of Mirabilis Engineering Insurance Specialists will present practical strategies to close liability gaps in project coverage, while Sanjay Munnoo, President of Saiosh, will share insight into behavioural safety and the cultural shift required to reduce risks across the construction lifecycle. The agenda also includes sessions addressing modular interiors, sustainable housing, and the value of lifelong learning and upskilling as the sector continues to evolve.

“The 2025 programme is closely aligned with South Africa’s economic recovery priorities and the delivery timelines associated with the National Development Plan 2030,” noted Heijmans. “From actionable insights and knowledge sharing to business networking with key brands across the construction value chain, this year’s Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo will create a space for candid conversations, practical guidance and policy-aligned thinking.”

Registration for Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo is free of charge for industry professionals aged 18 and above. CPD points will be awarded for eligible talks. Separate registration is required for the South Africa Infrastructure & Water Forum, and seats are limited.