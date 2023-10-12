Starbucks has upped its game this Halloween season with an all-Goth Boo Frappuccino and the ingredients used in it are as unique as the spooky drink itself.

Starbucks has already released a new line of Halloween-themed tumblers and cups ahead of the annual festival, while some fans are resorting to its spooky season collectibles from the past such as the Black Mushroom Cup, which is not sold in the United States. The Boo Frappuccino, as well, is only available in select markets.

Image from Getty

Starbucks Japan has Goth Boo Frappuccino in 2023

Yes, the all-Goth Frappuccino is only available in the Starbucks shops in Japan. The spooky drink debuted on the store’s official Instagram account.

The previous posts only shared a picture of the beverage, but kept its flavor hidden until it was the final post officially launching the all-Goth drink.

The Boo Frappuccino is available in stores starting Wednesday, October 11 through October 31. It remains to be seen if the Starbucks stores in the United States will be getting the seasonal drink in 2023.

Unique ingredients celebrate the festival spirit

The ingredients used to create Boo Frappuccino are an ode to the holiday. Would have ever guessed that the beverage was made using a bitter caramel sauce and a sweet pumpkin pudding placed at the bottom?

The stores in Japan have more options for treats including a black-colored Halloween Chocolate Cake with blueberry filling.

Several TikTok users from the Japan region have already got their hands on the unique Halloween drink and treats and it seems the 2023 edition has received rave reviews so far.

One user noted Boo Frappuccino costs $4.6, while the cupcake is priced at $2.2.

Halloween cups and tumblers released so far

Don’t be disappointed if you’re not based in Japan to be able to try Boo Frappuccino, as customers in the United States are treated to a variety of collectibles this season. Below is the complete list of all the cups and tumblers by Starbucks for Halloween 2023.