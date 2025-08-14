Several wildfires sparked Wednesday across the Inland Northwest amid hot, windy weather.

A 675-acre fire burning northeast of Athol, in Idaho’s Kootenai County, destroyed three structures, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office ordered “go” evacuations for residents on Raven, Crosswhite and Little Blacktail roads and east of 2268 Sunset Road, the Idaho Department of Lands said in a news release. A “set” status was in place for residents on Blacktail Road one-quarter mile north of Little Blacktail.

An evacuation reception area is available at Sagle Elementary School in the Lake Pend Oreille School District. Evacuated cows and horses can be taken to the, according to the release.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office put the community of Bayview into a “ready” to evacuate status, the Department of Lands said.

Helicopters, multiple fire engines, a tanker, a hot shot crew and several ground firefighters helped the department battle the blaze, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m.

In Washington, a nearly 800-acre fire burning north of Reardan in Lincoln County forced Level 3, or “leave now,” evacuations for residents, according to officials.

Structures were threatened, and it was unclear whether any burned in the Crescent Road fire, according to Zoe Love, Washington State Department of Natural Resources public information officer.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page indicated the fire was burning near Crescent Road, Whispering Pines Drive and Devils Gap Road, and moving north toward the Spokane River.

Level 3 evacuations were ordered for some residents, the sheriff’s office wrote.

State fire resources were assisting local firefighters fighting the blaze that is torching grass, timber and brush, according to a Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office news release.

Love said the cause of the fire, which started about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, was undetermined. Aircraft helped ground crews battle the blaze.

In Whitman County, a 6,000-acre blaze burning in grass, wheat and brush was threatening homes, infrastructure and agricultural resources near Dusty, according to a Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office news release. State firefighting resources were called to help local firefighters at the scene of the Central Ferry fire, which started about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents in the area were asked to be ready to evacuate. Air resources were ordered to help contain the fire, the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Spokesman-Review reporter Caroline Saint James contributed to this article. The Seattle Times staff also contributed.

