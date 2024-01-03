The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Inman on Wednesday announced it will expand its live event offerings in 2024, bringing its iconic Inman Connect conferences to Miami on May 21-22, 2024, and Austin, Texas, on Oct. 9, 2024.

The new Miami and Austin events will be two- and one-day events, respectively, each bringing industry leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries together with the Inman community to chart the latest innovations in technology while building out playbooks designed to help attendees succeed in the 2024 market.

The new Inman Connect events join the flagship three-day Inman Connect New York (Jan. 23-25, 2024) and Inman Connect Las Vegas (July 30-Aug. 1, 2024) to create a constellation of the best real estate events in the country.

“For more than 25 years, Inman Connect has been where the smartest minds in real estate gather to make sense of the present and chart a course into the future,” Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. “By bringing our iconic event franchise to the vibrant cities of Austin and Miami, we’ll allow even more agents, brokers and tech founders to experience the magic of Inman Connect.”

Inman events are known for featuring the most interesting speakers from both inside and outside the real estate industry, and the same will hold true for the two new events.

On May 21-22, 2024, Inman Connect will come to Miami for the first time with a two-day event at the New World Center and will offer an immersive experience that goes beyond the conventional, with a focus on what’s trending and what’s next for real estate.

With help from a dynamic group of industry leaders including Santiago Arana of The Agency; Fredrik Eklund, founder of the Eklund-Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman; and Elliman’s Dina Goldentayer, Inman Connect Miami will delve into the dynamics of commissions, explore the intricacies of global buyers, and offer insights into what lies ahead. The event, which counts ShowingTime+ as a sponsor, is being held in partnership with the Miami Association of Realtors. Tickets are on sale now for $399.

On Oct. 9, 2024, at Brazos Hall in Austin, a city where startups and technology play a major role in the economy, Inman Connect Austin will dig deeper than ever into technology breakthroughs, like artificial intelligence, that are changing the way the real estate industry does business. The first-ever Inman AI Awards will be announced at Inman Connect Austin.

Both new events, like the flagship Inman Connects, promise deep networking opportunities, as well.

“It’s amazing to see Connect — an event that began with a small group in the redwood forests of California back in the 1990s — land in Miami and Austin,” says Brad Inman, the company’s founder. “I look forward to personally meeting and greeting everyone who will join us at these new events.”

View the complete list of the 2024 Inman Events here.