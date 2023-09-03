InMotion is known for its wide range of electric unicycles, a type of personal electric vehicle that looks foreign to many but is prized by the fiercely vocal electric unicycle market as an ultra-convenient ride. Now InMotion is taking on some of the highest power names in the game with the launch of its newest model, the Adventure.

The Adventure is InMotion’s highest performance electric unicycle to date.

The performance is somehow both impressive and frankly somewhat frightening.

The Adventure comes with an ultra-torquey motor that carries a sticker rating of 4000W but actually puts out a peak power of up to 9,000W. And while I’ve never heard of this before, the Adventure has a third rating that is somehow higher than its “peak” power rating. The “maximum power” is listed at a staggering 12,000W.

That high power motor can spin the wheel up to 110 km/h (68 mph), though real world speed on such high power unicycles is often less due to inefficiencies found in, well, the real world.

InMotion says the Adventure electric unicycle can climb slopes of up to 50 degrees. Not a 50% grade, mind you. That would only be 26 degrees. InMotion is talking about fifty-honest-to-goodness-degrees, i.e. gaining more altitude than forward progress.

The company says that the wheels “ability to continuously climb long slopes exceeds that of similar 16-inch EUCs by over 50%, making it well-prepared for various steep challenges.” Yeah, I’ll say. This sounds like the kind of wheel a Blue Angels pilot rides to work.

The unicycle comes with full-suspension (is it still called “full” suspension if there’s only one wheel?) that is described as both adjustable and progressive. That progressive suspension design varies the spring rate to “ensure sufficient rebound even during intense off-road segments like jumps and steep slopes, protecting the rider’s knees.”

The Adventure includes a semi-quick release 2.4 kWh battery that can charge at up to 16A, or an impressive 0-80% in one hour. The removable design seems to require a bit of work, but claims to be possible in 10 minutes, which is much easier than on most electric unicycles that aren’t as user-friendly when it comes to owners performing work on them.

The 39 kg (86 lb) wheel has just launched and is now available for pre-order for the high-performance price of around US $3,300, depending on the local dealer.

Electrek’s Take

Of all the micromobility vehicles out there, electric unicycles are the one that I have the least experience on. But even with the limited miles I’ve ridden on them, I can absolutely see why the growing EUC community is so rabidly in favor of these small yet capable machines.

Unlike my e-scooters, e-bikes, e-skateboards, e-motorcycles or just about anything else I commute on, an electric unicycle can hit speeds as fast as anything else yet still fit unobtrusively under a chair. You can take it anywhere, never have to worry about it getting stolen, and it’s even a weirdly fun way to get around – after you spend a few days crashing to learn how to ride one.

The InMotion Adventure is obviously much more EUC than most people would need, and I highly recommend learning to ride on something smaller and tamer in the beginning. But it’s impressive to see just how far these machines have come, and that InMotion isn’t going to sit idly by while other companies run away with the high power end of the market.

It’s not exactly clear when the InMotion Adventure will start shipping, so in the meantime I’ll leave you with a video of me giving another wheel the ol’ college try while reviewing a significantly lower power yet still impressive electric unicycle.