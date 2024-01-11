Arthur Graham Roberts, of Chirk Road, Gobowen, was sadly pronounced dead in an area below the aqueduct on August 7, 2023.

At County Hall in Ruthin on Thursday (January 11), an inquest was held into the 57-year-old’s death.

It was told that a woman walking her dog with her husband along Chirk Aqueduct spotted a body on the ground beneath it at around 10.20am on August 7.

Police attended, and attempted CPR, but, sadly, Mr Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10.50am.

A pathologist gave the cause of death following a post-mortem examination as laceration of brain stem due to a fall.

Assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, Kate Robertson, said that a note left by Mr Roberts which she had read provided evidence that he intended to take his own life. She recorded a conclusion of suicide.

The inquest heard that Mr Roberts was born in Welshpool and grew up in Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain, in Powys. He enjoyed a successful career in the oil sales industry, co-founding Wrexham-based company Quad Fuels.

Mr Roberts’ wife, Elaine, described him as an “amazing” father to their two children. She added that he was a huge Manchester United fan, and that he loved cricket – playing for Oswestry Cricket Club for a number of years.