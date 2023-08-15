Arthur Roberts, a company director, of Chirk Road, Gobowen, Oswestry, was discovered at the aqueduct on Monday, August 7.

At the opening of the inquest into his death, held in Ruthin today (August 15), it was heard that the 58-year-old was pronounced dead, at roughly 10.50am by a police constable.

An emergency call had been made to police about 25 minutes earlier indicating that a body had been found at the bottom of the aqueduct.

A post-mortem examination, undertaken by Dr Mohammad Mehdi on August 11, provided a provisional cause of death due to a fall.

Kate Robertson, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.