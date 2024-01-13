



The Critics Choice Awards will be honouring the year’s best films and shows as well as the sensational casts and crews behind them, with Barbie earning a nomination in nearly every category with 18 nods. Following the Golden Globes and just one month ahead of the Academy Awards, all eyes will be on the 29th annual CW ceremony to fill the content gap as fan-favourite stars hope to leave the evening with hardware in-hand. Here’s everything to know ahead of the show on January 14. Table of Contents Toggle When and where is the Critics Choice Awards?

How to watch the Critics Choice Awards?

Who is hosting?

Who is nominated? When and where is the Critics Choice Awards? The 29th Critics Choice Awards is set to kick off in Los Angeles on January 14 at 7pm ET for a three-hour Hollywood extravaganza. How to watch the Critics Choice Awards? The annual awards show will be live-streamed on The CW and its website, as well as DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV and fuboTV. Who is hosting? In a surprising turn of events, this year’s Golden Globes host and Critics Choice Awards host have an intimate history together. READ MORE: Prince Harry savaged in view of A-listers at Critics Choice Awards by host Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler, who is extending her run as Critics Choice Awards host after fronting last year’s ceremony as well, previously dated Jo Koy. Jo recently suffered a fall from grace after getting the role of Golden Globes host with just 10 days’ notice as his opening monologue was greatly criticized across the internet and garnered some picturesque reactions from the live audience last weekend. Stand-up comedian Chelsea, however, is a veteran awards show host having enjoyed success on her own E! Network talk show, Chelsea Lately, for seven years. The pair had been long-term friends in Hollywood until 2021 when they opted to take their relationship one step further and started dating. Their romantic relationship barely lasted a year before the 48-year-old called it quits.

Who is nominated? Barbie is the standout film nominee at the Critics Choice Awards with 18 nominations including Best Picture, Best Score, Best Song, Best Comedy and Best Director. Oppenheimer and Poor Things have tied for second place with 13 nominations while the winter blockbuster that took viewers by storm, Saltburn, has only picked up a meager three. Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cillian Murphy are all in the running for Best Actor while Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Emma Stone and Margot Robbie all go head-to-head for the second time for the Best Actress laurel. Sterling K Brown and America Ferrera are marking their first Best Supporting Actor/Actress nominations after having been snubbed at the Golden Globes

The Color Purple and Ben Affleck’s Air casts are both expected to be in attendance for the Best Acting Ensemble, with the former up for Best Costume Design as well alongside Napoleon and Wonka. Three of the nominees from the Best Song category are from Barbie, with This Wish from Disney’s Wish, Road to Freedom from Rustin and Jack Black’s Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie building out the list. In the television sector, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show is leading nominees with six nods for Best Drama, Best Actress for both stars and Best Support Actor and Actress. However, the Apple TV show is up against The Crown, The Last of Us and Succession in many categories including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Succession follows as a close second with five nominations with Kieran Culkin potentially adding another Best Actor trophy to his collection. Other frontrunners include A Small Light, Abbott Elementary, Beef, Lessons in Chemistry, Loki, Reservation Dogs and The Bear. After sweeping up trophies last awards season, Ke Huy Quan has just one nomination this year for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Loki, pitting him against Rufus Sewell for The Diplomat and Matthew MacFadyen from Succession. For Best Comedy Special, only Trevor Noah and Wanda Sykes’ specials have made the nominees list for both the Golden Globes and Critics Choices Awards as they face off against John Mulaney, Mike Birbiglia, Alex Borstein and John Early.





