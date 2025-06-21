LONDON — Chelsea’s growing connection to the United States goes far beyond their interest in landing the signature of 18-year-old USWNT rising star Lily Yohannes. Following the high-profile signings of forwards Catarina Macario and Mia Fishel in 2023, and dropping a world-record $1.1 million to land defender Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave in January 2025, the West London club have rapidly expanded their profile across the Atlantic.

That momentum only increased with the $26.52 million investment from American entrepreneur, Reddit co-founder and Angel City FC co-owner Alexis Ohanian, who bought a 10% stake in the women’s side in May.

“This is going to be America’s team,” Ohanian declared, before expressing his ambition to help transform Chelsea into a “billion-dollar franchise.” And his financial backing highlights a strategic push to cement Chelsea’s status as a global powerhouse, both on and off the pitch.

Since a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly acquired Chelsea in May 2022, the men’s team have spent more than $1.5 billion on a host of promising young players, usually on long-term contracts, in the hope that they will become tomorrow’s superstars. But while there is unlikely to be comparable transfer spending on the women’s side, Ohanian’s investment is expected to accelerate Chelsea’s future plans.

The summer window opened earlier this week (June 18) and the club have already begun to strengthen Sonia Bompastor’s squad, despite the fact she won a treble of League Cup, FA Cup and WSL in her single season since replacing the legendary Emma Hayes as manager, only falling in the Champions League semifinals to Barcelona.

Indeed, Chelsea have moved quickly to secure two promising young players: Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng, 23, and German forward Mara Alber, 19. The duo align with the club’s long-term “Vision 2030” project, which is a blueprint for sustainable success through youth development and strategic recruitment.

But while the club remain focused on the future, they haven’t stopped making headline signings when needed either. January’s $572,000 acquisition of England midfielder Keira Walsh from Barcelona is a prime example, as is their current pursuit of reinforcements at right wing and fullback.

So how are Chelsea planning to dominate the transfer market in the coming years? And who is behind it all?

Vision 2030: A plan for the future

Chelsea broke the women’s world transfer record to sign Naomi Girma in January. Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The central pillar of Chelsea’s transfer strategy is future-focused planning, an approach deeply rooted in the legacy of Hayes whose 12-year tenure laid the foundation for the club’s long-term success.

Before Chelsea had the elite scouting infrastructure it boasts today (more on that shortly), Hayes had vast control over identifying and selecting talent herself. She often targeted players under the age of 22, aiming to build a squad for the future rather than just the present. Her philosophy was clear in bringing in young players, allowing them time to adapt and grow, and integrating them gradually.

This patient approach has proven vital to Chelsea’s sustained dominance. Players like forward Lauren James and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton — and more recently Maika Hamano, Wieke Kaptein, Alejandra Bernabe and Julia Bartel — all followed this pathway. New signings aren’t handed starting roles immediately. Instead, they often spend their first season on the bench, working on specific development goals in training and making the most of limited opportunities before earning regular minutes.

For many younger players, that first year is spent on loan, gaining valuable experience elsewhere before being recalled to step into the spotlight in the WSL, domestic cup competitions or Champions League.

Chelsea’s talent acquisition is anything but random. The club have a carefully curated list of long-term targets who have been scouted for months, sometimes years, dating back to just before Boehly’s takeover in 2022. This project includes extensive databases for both the men’s and women’s sides. While the men’s list is vastly larger and more refined, the concept is similar: identify the best young talent globally and build a conveyor belt of future stars within the academy.

The women’s team have begun moving in a similar way to the men, looking at signing young international players on or around their 18th birthday so they fit into the homegrown criteria (playing in England for three years prior to their 21st birthday, if they were not born in England.)

Under their Vision 2030 plan, Chelsea envision much of their squad being composed of players from this list.

Long-term contracts have only recently become common in women’s football, and Chelsea have positioned themselves ahead of the curve. The club offered 4½-year deals to high-profile signings Girma and Walsh, and four-year contracts to recent newcomers Peng and Alber. As extended deals become more prevalent across the women’s game, Chelsea remain one of the few clubs capable of supporting such commitments financially, offering competitive wages over long durations thanks to their robust investment and infrastructure.

Peng and Alber are expected to follow the same developmental pathway. Sources told ESPN not to expect significant playing time for either in their first season, mirroring the approach taken with previous young recruits. However, both have been identified as integral to Chelsea’s long-term plans.

While integrating homegrown academy talent into the senior side has historically been a challenge, Chelsea appear to be turning a corner. Aggie Beever-Jones stands out as a recent success story. The 21-year-old academy graduate finished the season as the club’s top goal scorer and earned a call-up to her first senior international tournament at Euro 2025 with England. Her journey mirrors Chelsea’s model: a season-long loan to Bristol City, then one to Everton, followed by a breakthrough campaign in blue. It’s the blueprint for Chelsea’s sustained success.

A source told ESPN that the club have identified 17-year-old midfielder Lola Brown, who has already made her Champions League debut, 17-year-old forward Vera Jones and 18-year-old Lexi Potter as the next academy success stories.

Who is behind it all and how does the scouting work?

Mara Alber poses for a photo at her unveiling with general manager Paul Green. Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

General manager Paul Green has been at the heart of Chelsea Women’s strategic operations for over a decade and is widely regarded as one of the key architects behind the club’s rise to dominance. The son of a former scout, Green joined the club in 2013 and played an instrumental role during the early stages of their professional development.

Before Chelsea had access to a sophisticated analytics department or a fully developed scouting network, Green, alongside then-manager Hayes, personally traveled to watch players, sharing feedback and making recruitment decisions themselves. His hands-on, detail-oriented approach has remained consistent even as the club have grown.

Green’s influence extends well beyond transfers. He is deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of the team, overseeing logistics such as travel schedules, meal timings, training days and rest periods. This meticulous involvement also carries over to player contracts, where Green has successfully managed renewals, extensions and negotiations for new signings. A source called him a “mastermind” behind the scenes.

However, Chelsea’s scouting operation now stretches beyond Green’s individual efforts. Bompastor, who came the club after Hayes’ exit, used to manage Lyon’s academy before moving to lead the first team. While it was not a requirement for her successor to have vast experience working with young players specifically, Bompastor’s history perfectly fit Chelsea’s strategy of working with young players.

Sources have told ESPN that the club have built one of the most advanced and well-resourced scouting networks in women’s football. There are several full-time scouts dedicated to the women’s team, with others working across both the men’s and women’s sides.

One source described Chelsea’s scouting process as “rigorous.” A prospective player is first watched multiple times through unofficial channels. If early assessments are promising, the club’s data and analytics department then becomes involved — an area where Chelsea have invested heavily. While access to detailed data in the women’s game is still developing, Chelsea have made strides in acquiring some of the most up-to-date metrics available, giving them a competitive edge.

Once a player passes the initial analysis stage, formal scouting begins, followed by in-depth character assessments. Coaches, former coaches, ex-teammates and others with direct knowledge of the player’s personality, professionalism and team fit are consulted before any formal offer is made.

Not all scouted players progress through every phase of the process. Only a select percentage become serious transfer targets, and an even smaller group are offered contracts. The club are deliberate and precise in who they bring into the squad, ensuring high standards on and off the pitch.

That said, not every signing follows the same pathway. For some standout talents, like Ajax midfielder Yohannes, the process is more streamlined. One source told ESPN that the club did not need to meticulously scout Yohannes as they were already aware of the qualities she possesses. In contrast, lesser-known players undergo the full spectrum of evaluation before the club consider moving forward.

This blend of high-touch scouting, advanced analytics and strategic long-term planning is why Chelsea have had such continued dominance.

Will more USWNT players join?

Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Alexis Olympia, pose for a photo while holding a replica shirt. Justin Setterfield – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

While Ohanian is unlikely to be directly involved in Chelsea’s transfer dealings — that responsibility remains with the club’s established recruitment network — his presence and financial backing will provide a significant boost to their wider ambitions.

His initial $26.52m investment is expected to strengthen Chelsea’s financial resources, directly supporting areas like wages, marketing and transfer fees. But beyond the monetary injection, Ohanian’s profile adds weight to the club’s growing American ties. As a prominent tech entrepreneur — and notably, the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams — his involvement brings visibility and commercial appeal, particularly in the United States.

Sources told ESPN that Chelsea don’t just view American players as top-tier talent, they also recognize their immense commercial value. For example, the signing of Girma led to noticeable increases in shirt sales, ticket demand, and broader audience engagement. For Chelsea, tapping into the expanding U.S. market is part of a strategic vision, aligning with the profile of women’s football in North America. However, one source was clear that a player must first be a top talent and fit the club’s culture. Commercial upside is a bonus, not the primary driver.

As the global women’s football market grows, so too does the commercial value of players. One source described the post-Euro 2022 movement of England internationals as carrying a “Lionesses bonus,” a premium clubs receive through the off-pitch marketing potential they bring. The same applies to American players. With the USWNT’s four World Cup titles, the NWSL’s expanding fanbase, and an already global following, U.S. internationals bring both sporting pedigree and commercial power.

The trend of American players moving to Europe is also gaining momentum. USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps, who played in France for Paris Saint-Germain between 2012-2016 and joined giants Lyon in 2022, told ESPN before the UWCL semifinal with Arsenal that she sees more U.S. players crossing the Atlantic in search of greater challenges, broader experiences, and especially the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

“It’s been so cool, so exciting, and also very special for me [to see more U.S. players coming to Europe],” she said. “These moments don’t happen a lot … There are a lot of things [as to why players are moving from NWSL to Europe], but I think in general you have two very good leagues.

“I think if you play a lot of time in the NWSL like I did; I wanted a different challenge. It wasn’t anything against NWSL, but I wanted to play in Champions League again; I wanted to play for a big club like this. I think I just needed a different kind of challenge and maybe that’s also what these players felt. I think speaking with Nay [Naomi Girma], speaking with Jenna [Nighswonger], speaking with Foxy [Emily Fox], that’s what they needed at the time. I think also the salary cap in the NWSL, which is an ongoing issue there that hopefully can be changed or increased.”

Chelsea have previously held interest in USWNT stars Sophia Wilson (who is currently on maternity leave with Portland Thorns) and Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (who has been sidelined since April with a recurring back injury.) However, neither deal is expected in the near future. Another source admitted that the club have also scouted other U.S.-based young talent in line with their future-planning vision.

It’s clear that Ohanian is fully committed to Chelsea long-term. “This will be a billion-dollar franchise one day, and I hope my dollars, my pounds, can go towards that and especially back home in America, this is going to be America’s team,” he said.

With the growing commercial impact of U.S. signings, increased opportunities in the global game, and substantial financial backing, his ambitions may soon take shape.

Do Chelsea make exceptions to their youth policy?

While Chelsea’s transfer strategy is heavily focused on targeting young, high-potential talent as part of their Vision 2030 plan, it isn’t exclusively long-term. The club also remain attentive to short-term squad needs and are opportunistic when world-class talents become unexpectedly available on the market.

Walsh is a prime example. Sources told ESPN that the midfielder expressed a desire to return to England after two seasons with Barcelona. When Arsenal failed to reach an agreement with the Spanish giants last summer, Chelsea seized the opportunity in the next transfer window. It was a final-day deal and almost didn’t make it through due to paperwork delays in Spain.

At 26, Walsh doesn’t entirely fit Chelsea’s “youth-first” profile, but her quality made her an exception. “You don’t turn down the chance to sign a player like Keira,” one source explained.

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the game, the former Manchester City player is still firmly in her prime and is seen as both a current star and key figure for the club’s future. That belief was reflected in the long-term contract she signed upon arrival, until the summer of 2029. However, Walsh’s first six months back in England haven’t been without challenges and sources said that Chelsea are still working out how to best utilize her strengths in an already established midfield — most notably amid their struggles in the Champions League against Barcelona.

Walsh’s arrival did slightly alter the planned pathway for developing younger midfield talent, too. One source acknowledged that her signing temporarily disrupted the progression of players such as Kaptein and Hamano. Though, under Bompastor, who managed Lyon’s academy before the first team, careful squad rotation has allowed both players to continue gaining valuable minutes, albeit with reduced game time compared to earlier in the season.

Ultimately, while Walsh’s signing may have adjusted Chelsea’s short-term developmental trajectory, it reflects a broader strategy that blends long-term vision with adaptability to invest in proven quality when the moment is right. All without compromising the club’s commitment to youth. Ohanian’s investment will only make that more accessible.

Who will be in focus for Chelsea this summer?

USWNT star Lily Yohannes is firmly on Chelsea’s radar. Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Yohannes has been firmly on Chelsea’s radar for some time, with interest intensifying during Ajax’s 2022-23 Champions League quarterfinal clash against Chelsea, where the then-16-year-old impressed the scouts. Now 18, she’s a top target, eligible for a contract (rules are different for players in the EU and UK), though Chelsea face stiff competition from Lyon for her signature. But Yohannes isn’t the only rising star the Blues are pursuing.

Chelsea have also set their sights on Liverpool forward Olivia Smith. The 20-year-old Canada international stood out during the FA Cup semifinal between the two sides (which Chelsea won) and capped off a breakout debut season in the WSL as Liverpool’s top scorer.

Sources told ESPN that Liverpool are reluctant to part with Smith and would demand a world-record fee for her transfer. Arsenal and Lyon are also interested, recognizing her exceptional goal-scoring ability, but no offers have yet met Liverpool’s valuation. Smith fits Chelsea’s need to sign a right winger, although she’s one of several names being considered for the role.

At right back, Chelsea are also exploring options as part of their long-term succession plan for Lucy Bronze, who is now 33 and entering the final year of her contract. Former Lyon manager Bompastor has identified her former player, Ellie Carpenter, 25, as a key target. The Australia international is known for her versatility and defensive quality, and sources said that Chelsea are considering a swap deal including Ashley Lawrence, who has struggled for minutes since joining from PSG, to keep within the WSL’s 25-player squad rules.

The Blues are also looking at bringing several academy products into the first team for next season, namely Lexi Potter, who spent last season with now-relegated Crystal Palace.