CHRISTMAS and Roy Keane do not mix… at least not most of the time.

The Irishman is hardly known for his sunny disposition during his TV appearances on Sky Sports and has previously revealed that he does not buy presents for people during the festive period.

4 Keane is not known for his sunny disposition Credit: Twitter @SkySportsPL

4 Keane said on the “stick to football” podcast that he believes Christmas presents are for children Credit: Sky

But to completely write Keane off as a Scrooge would be unfair – with a paediatrician sharing a heartwarming story of Keano’s festive spirit a few years ago.

In 2021, the retired midfielder was hailed for providing a “Christmas miracle”.

Dr Niamh Ni Loinsigh, who works in paediatrics in Cork University Hospital, shared a story of when Keane visited a children’s ward and helped a sick child.

After his visit the child managed to make a full recovery and head home.

Niamh wrote in a post: “This is a Roy Keane appreciation post.

“Most of you know Roy Keane is a hero in Cork and the closest thing I ever witnessed to a Christmas miracle was facilitated, I think, by Roy Keane.

“This was 20 years ago and we were looking after a patient who was very, very unwell and it came to a point where we weren’t really sure if they were going to make it.

“Unannounced and without any fanfare, Roy Keane came to visit the Children’s ward and he gave that child the boost and the energy that they needed to keep going a little bit more, I think.

“On Christmas Eve, the professor of paediatrics rang me in tears and I feared the worst, but no, he said that this child was completely better and going home. So thanks, Roy.”

This Christmas miracle led to plenty of others sharing their own stories of Keane’s hospital visits.

NO PRESENTS

However, Keane is not always in the giving mood over the festive season.

He has previously revealed that he does not buy presents as he insists they are only for children.

He said on Stick to Football: “No, no I won’t be buying anyone anything.

“I just think it’s for children. Of course I do [eat turkey on Christmas Day].

“We celebrate it, of course. But we don’t go stressing each other out buying each other presents. It’s stress.”

TATTOOED SANTA

Keane is not always a scrooge to adults as Andy Cole revealed that he once invited the Sunderland team for a “quiet drink” on Christmas Day when the Irishman was manager of the Black Cats.

However there were ramifications for Sunderland as they went on to lose 4-0 to United the following day.

It was uncharacteristic of the typically gruff Keane who previously admitted in his autobiography that he found the aspect of organising United’s Christmas party when he was captain frustrating.

He admitted that his reluctance did almost land him in trouble, however, writing: “I found the off-the-field responsibilities [of being captain] – tickets, the crèches for the kids, paying for Christmas dos – a pain in the arse. But it had to be done, and people expected you to do it.

“I organised a Santa Claus once Christmas and I noticed – when it was too late and the pictures were being taken – that Santa had tattoos on his knuckles. It wasn’t one of my better moves.”

Keane also showed his Scrooge side when Micah Richards gifted him a Christmas jumper bearing Richards’ face in 2021.

Keane was unimpressed with the gift and said: “What age are you?” – so clearly his belief that Christmas gifts are for children is a long running one.

4 Roy Keane was unimpressed with Micah Richards’ Christmas present in 2021 Credit: Sky