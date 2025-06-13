Nigeria’s Itana is rewriting the playbook for special economic zones by going fully digital. Located in Lagos’ Lekki Free Zone, Itana shifts the focus from manufacturing to tech-driven services, offering startups a streamlined, global-facing setup without regulatory bottlenecks. This means Itana offers digital businesses an avenue to incorporate remotely, scale, and operate globally without being hindered by Nigeria’s rigid laws. Backed by the Africa Finance Corporation and Future Africa, it combines cutting-edge infrastructure with policy innovation, aiming to serve as a launchpad for Africa’s digital economy. While Itana has digital offerings, it also includes physical infrastructure. Its first district is already under construction. When completed, it will offer constant electricity, piped gas, lightning-fast internet, and more. More than just a hub, Itana is a bold prototype of how Africa can build digital free trade zones.

techcabal