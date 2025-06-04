Huntstock/Getty Images

KPMG is expanding its Google Cloud partnership to enhance AI services for clients.

The Big Four accounting firm could drive $1 billion growth from its AI initiatives.

KPMG is a professional services company and one of the Big Four accounting firms in the US. It offers audit, tax, and advisory services to organizations in multiple sectors, including healthcare, finance, banking, and more. KPMG has more than 90 offices and 36,000 employees in the US. It also operates in more than 140 countries.

Steve Chase, vice chair of artificial intelligence and digital innovation at KPMG, said part of the company’s business involves helping organizations across industries modernize their operations with technology, including their accounting systems and customer service.

Recently, Chase said more clients have sought assistance in incorporating artificial intelligence and cloud services into their digital transformation strategies.

To help, KPMG announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud in November to advance GenAI, data analytics, and cybersecurity for its clients. The expansion includes a $100 million investment in KPMG’s Google Cloud practice.

Chase said the goal is to tailor AI services to specific customers, business models, and industries so that these organizations can use AI to improve their businesses, such as by speeding up data analysis.

The expanded Google Cloud partnership will initially focus on clients in the retail, healthcare, and financial services industries.

Steve Chase is the vice chair of artificial intelligence and digital innovation at KPMG. Courtesy of KPMG

Chase said KPMG has been using AI for several years and has had a long-standing relationship with Google. In 2024, KPMG created the Google Cloud Center of Excellence to combine Google’s AI technologies with its own expertise to help clients use AI to boost their businesses. Its latest partnership expansion involves creating new AI tools.

KPMG also works with Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and other tech companies on other AI-related projects.

KPMG has been using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Search, an AI development platform for building and using GenAI, internally to connect and analyze its vast amount of data. Chase said the company is using this information to develop GenAI agents for clients, such as chatbots to answer questions or tools to gather and analyze data, to address various business challenges and expand capabilities.

For example, Chase said KPMG is using Vertex AI and Gemini, a Google Cloud AI-powered assistant, to help financial services companies automate tasks that have been cumbersome for humans, including fraud detection and loan applications.