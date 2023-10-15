LOVE Island star Jessica Harding is off on holiday again – this time without her ex Sammy Root.

The 22-year-old has been soaking up the sun after announcing her self-proclaimed ‘self-love era’.

5 Newly-single Jess Harding enjoyed her sixth holiday of the year after break-up with Sammy Root Credit: Instagram

5 Sammy and Jess are crowned winners of Love Island Credit: Rex

The Love Island winner has jetted off numerous times, with her most recent trip coming just after her split with Sammy.

Since the start of the year, outside of her luxury Marllorcan Love Island trip, Jess has been to Ibiza (twice), Dubai (twice), Amsterdam and Thailand.

On a recent holiday snap, Jess’ Love Island pals were quick to show their support for the star going on holidays.

Catherine Agbaje commented: “Stay flying out 😍”

Jess’ boozy holiday has been full of spending time with friends, going to beach clubs and tanning.

The star has been keeping fans up to date on her Instagram story with one story captioned: “I’m retired from drinking now.”

Jess ended her villa romance just over a week ago. She took to Instagram to address her split from Sammy.

Ever since the break-up, Sammy had been captured cosying up with former Islander Abi Moores at Thorpe park’s Fright Night.

The 22-year-old was also seen cosying up again with Faye Winter at the Pride of Britain Awards just a few days ago.

Jess has been on two holidays ever since the start of the split, Ibiza and now Dubai.

The pair forged an instant connection on the show, until Maya Jama’s announcement that they couldn’t recouple at the upcoming recoupling.

In response, Sammy and Jess briefly ventured into other connections, but ultimately, they found their way back to each other.

5 Newly single Jess sported a black bikini Dubai Credit: Instagram

5 Jess has been on two holidays since the start of the split, Ibiza and now Dubai Credit: Instagram