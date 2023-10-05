STACEY Solomon threw an incredible joint birthday party for herself and her little girl Rose.

The mum-of-five, who gave birth to Rose on her birthday, said her daughter was “the best gift ever”.

6 Stacey Solomon and Rose celebrated their birthday together

Stacey decorated her beloved Pickle Cottage, which she shares with Joe Swash, with balloons in shades of pink, gold and yellow.

The birthday girls were also treated to plenty of cake, including one with both of their names piped across it.

Rose, who turned two, was very impressed with the sweet treat that was covered in sugar flowers and pumpkins.

“So cute, mum!” Rose exclaimed as she admired the cake.

Stacey was sent another vintage-style cake from jewellery brand Abbott Lyon which was decorated to look like a calendar with the 4th circled with a heart.

And just in case that wasn’t enough cake, she was also given a box of beautifully decorated cupcakes in dusty rose, purples and silver.

Stacey had been working hard on upcycling a dolls house for Rose’s birthday present and it went down an absolute treat.

She added wallpaper, faux wooden flooring, gave it a fresh paint, stuck mini photographs of Rose on the walls and even created little planters to go on the window sills.

After dropping Rose off for a taster day at nursery school, Stacey enjoyed some grown-up time with her friends and sister who took her for lunch.

Much to Rose’s surprise, Stacey picked her up from nursery in a tutu.

Sharing a selection of adorable snaps on Instagram, Stacey wrote: “34 & 2 The best gift I ever got on my birthday was you Rose.

“It’s a dream sharing this special day with you Happy birthday darling girl. 2 years have bloomin flown by (crying emoji) And I’m already excited for 18-50 (laughing crying emoji and prayer hands)

“it’ll be here before we know it no doubt! To the moon and back baby girl. We had the best day.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to wish Stacey and Rose a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday girls! So special to share your birthdays. How is Rose two and talking already?!” one wrote.

“The happiest of birthdays to you and Rose! 234” another added.

Katie Piper commented: “Beautiful pics,” with a heart-eye emoji.

The birthday girls also had matching jumpers with their ages printed on the front.

Stacey recently shared her incredible Halloween-inspired home make over and fans were blown away.

She paid special tribute to Rose by decorating the entrance in her favourite colours.

There were a number of pink, purple, orange and blue pumpkins placed around the entrance and garden foliage decor on the door.

The Sort Your Life Out star shared a clip of the transformation and wrote: “Hello October. Decided to make our autumn door tradition all about Rose this year, for her birthday.

“She loves pumpkins and her favourite colours are ‘pink, purple, orange & blue’ so she told me.

“So here it is… Used all of our old pumpkins & flowers from over the years just painted a few & added some of farmer Scott’s fresh ones too. Happy Autumn Everyone.”

The stunning display prompted plenty of positive reaction from fans, with one writing: “Oh look at her little face!! Good choice Rose, it looks amazing.”

Another said: “Absolutely stunning. The colour pallet is just dreamy. Great job Stacey.”

