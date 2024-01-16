SHE lives in a £70 million mansion in London with her husband and their two daughters.

And as you might expect – Tamara Ecclestone’s kitchen is decked out with every appliance and high tech gadget you can think of.

But she needed a bit of help getting the food and drinks in the room organised, so enlisted the help of home organisation experts Gemma and Hayley.

The pro organisers took to TikTok to share a video of the kitchen once their job was done – with everything impeccably sorted into drawers, cupboards, fridges and freezers.

“We have had a fantastic few days working with Tamara Ecclestone and her team in her incredible London home,” Gemma and Hayley wrote alongside the video.

“The brief was to detox the kitchen and implement systems easy for the family and team to find what they need, and to maintain in the long term.”

“We are happy to say client and team are over the moon with the result,” they concluded.

The video showed the results of all their hard work, starting with the crisp drawer – with everything from Quavers, Skips and Wotsits to Ella’s Kitchen melty puffs, perfect for Tamara’s youngest daughter Serena.

On the biscuit front, there were Oreos, Nutella biscuits, Twix bars, Hobnobs, digestives and even Marks & Spencer’s mini gingerbread biscuits – all lined up and split into different sections in the drawer.

They’d organised the lunchboxes, kids’ cups and mugs into a more uniform display.

Tamara is clearly a fan of a herbal tea, and now has all the different teabags organised into separate glass jars – all labelled with the contents.

And for her kids’ breakfast in the morning, there are 10 different cereals to choose from, again in their own labelled box.

Over to the fridges, and the first was packed full of every drink under the sun – including Sprite, Diet Coke and even Prime, as well as a huge variety of different waters.

The next fridge contained drinks for the kids, as well as squeezy pouches, while the chocolate treats were organised neatly in the bottom drawer of that fridge.

The milks and condiments the family use are also kept in that fridge.

The family clearly enjoy baking together – with all the utensils and decorating bits they need for the process in separate drawers.

But it was the freezer that was literally every child’s dream – with ice creams and lollies all lined up the side of the door, while the inside was packed full of various ice creams.

From Ben and Jerry’s in various flavours, to Haagen-Dazs, to the low calorie Halo Top, there was literally a frozen treat for everyone.

The video concluded with a look at even more crisps all lined up in order – Hula Hoop, Mini Cheddars and big sharing packs of crisps, perfect for entertaining.

People were quick to comment on the video, with one asking: “Where’s the actual food?”

“They’ll have a different fridge and preparation kitchen for the actual cooking,” another replied.

“The drink choices here have equally stressed me out and made me jealous,” someone else said.

“If only we had all that space to organise like this,” another wrote.

“Tamara’s a real one. Great girl,” someone else praised.

As another commented: “I think it looks amazing..well done to everyone involved.”

“Looks like the Co-op! My kids would eat all of that,” someone else joked.

