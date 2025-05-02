This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

New analysis from Novaspace outlines the scale, urgency, and investment potential of closing the global access gap.

Paris, FR – May 2, 2025 – Novaspace today released the third edition of Universal Broadband Access, highlighting satellite’s unique role in expanding global connectivity. As of 2024, satellite broadband services can reach more than 780 million people—unlocking an addressable market opportunity of over $320 billion through 2033.

“Satellite services are essential for achieving universal access, especially in areas where terrestrial networks are impractical,” says report lead author and Novaspace Manager, Sumaiya Najarali. “The importance of universal access lies in its potential to empower marginalized populations, create new economic opportunities, and improve access to vital services like healthcare and education.”

In 2024, more than 2.6 billion people remain offline (about one-third of the global population). Most live within mobile broadband coverage but stay unconnected due to cost, limited digital skills, and low awareness. As satellites become more affordable and flexible, it’s helping reach those still left out, especially in areas where traditional networks have stalled.

The shift is already underway. Between 2021 and 2024, the number of satellite broadband users doubled to 100 million, spurred by the rise of NGSO constellations, including successful platforms like Starlink. Prices for satellite capacity have fallen by 90% in markets concentrated with high-throughput satellite capacity, enabling more accessible pricing and broader adoption.

Looking ahead, satellite’s addressable market is expected to remain between 650–750 million users through 2033, driven increasingly by people living in underserved areas with inadequate terrestrial connectivity. With breakthroughs in software-defined systems, AI-assisted networking, and direct-to-device capabilities, satellites are set to play a foundational role in global digital inclusion.

About the Report

Universal Broadband Access is the third edition of Novaspace’s in-depth assessment of the satellite connectivity opportunity in unserved and underserved markets. The report includes direct-to-device service timelines, Starlink subscriber and pricing analysis, updated national broadband strategies, and a premium database of active Universal Access programs.

It is an essential resource for satellite operators, telcos, government regulators, and international organizations focused on the future of connectivity.

For more information or to purchase the report, visit: https://nova.space/hub/product/universal-broadband-access/

About Novaspace

Novaspace is a global leader in space consulting and market intelligence, formed through the merger of Euroconsult and SpaceTec Partners. This strategic move combines the distinctive strengths of both entities to significantly amplify our international presence and service capabilities. With over 40-year legacy of expertise in guiding public and private entities in strategic decision-making, Novaspace offers end-to-end consulting services, from project strategy definition to implementation, providing data-led perspectives on critical issues. Novaspace presents an expanded portfolio of services, featuring combined expertise in management and technology consulting, top-tier executive summits, and market intelligence. Trusted by 1,200 clients in over 60 countries, with offices strategically located in Brussels, London, Montreal, Munich, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toulouse, and Washington D.C.

Media Enquiries: Olivia Garnier | Communications Lead – olivia.garnier@nova.space

