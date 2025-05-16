Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For GLORY CEO Marshall Zelaznik, creators aren’t just ambassadors — they’re the lifeblood of his company’s growth strategy.

“The Kai Cenats of the world have this incredible machine that generates interest and viewership,” he says. “They’re the new linear TV networks for growing a fan base.”

As the world’s premier kickboxing organization, GLORY embraces this evolution head-on, borrowing from the cultural playbook that made gaming, creator boxing and Twitch-style engagement explode, while anchoring it in elite competition and high-end production.

The result is a fresh format that blends top-tier combat sports with platform-first storytelling, always-on content and the community-driven energy of the internet’s favorite creator events.

“We’re the first group that’s taken our core products to these platforms,” Zelaznik says.

One of the biggest pieces of GLORY’s new push is a partnership with Betr, the sports media and gaming company co-founded by Jake Paul. Zelaznik’s background inspired the deal in eSports, where he once led business development and content at Blizzard.

“Gamers, streamers and creators are always looking for content that’ll actually matter to their fans,” he says. “Our pitch to Betr was pretty simple: we’ve got compelling stuff.”

Creators’ experiences with their communities

His goal is to make it as easy as possible for creators to plug into the experience and share it with their communities — what he calls “spoon-feeding” them content.

“While others might invite a creator to check out what they’re doing, we’re bringing the whole thing directly to them,” he says. “We’re really embracing the creator community in a way no one else has.”

That idea manifests in GLORY Underground, a new creator-forward fight series launched in Miami on May 1st. The first event was invite-only, with Welterweight champ Chico Kwasi defending his belt in a rematch against Lightweight champ Tyjani “The Wonderboy” Beztati.

“It’s going to feel very exclusive,” Zelaznik says. “Like fight club meets the actual club.”

To be clear, you won’t see creators stepping into the ring in Paul Brothers fashion. While Zelaznik is open to leveraging the creator economy to grow the sport, he’s committed to preserving the integrity of the core product — delivering high-quality fights featuring world-class professional athletes.

“Between the bells at the beginning and end of the fight, this will be a real fight. There will be no shenanigans,” he says. “During the walkout, the decision, or between rounds — sure, we’ll have some entertainment — but everything inside the ropes will be pure.”

That balance will be evident in the event’s nightclub-style atmosphere and modern production, designed more for mobile viewers than traditional TV audiences.

It’s a bold move for a company looking to grow its audience to launch an exclusive event series, especially in sports, where ticket sales reign supreme. Airing that event for free is even more daring. There was a time when a company like GLORY would’ve jumped at the chance to give away media rights to a network like ABC or ESPN — maybe even paid for the airtime.

But Zelanzik is betting on a different model. He’s all-in on democratized distribution. GLORY’s primary platform will be YouTube, and creators are not only welcome but encouraged to co-stream fights — a tactic pulled straight from the eSports playbook.

“Instead of saying ‘here’s the appointment viewing, go watch it on ESPN,’ we’re making sure everyone with a phone can watch,” he says.

While this strategy might help grow the audience, it also leaves money on the table, as Zelaznik is well aware.

“We’re not going to be running around with our pockets overflowing after this event,” he admits.

But given time, he believes the series will cultivate a dedicated fandom, create a platform for fighters to raise their profile, and eventually, generate revenue.

“We’re investing in the product right now,” Zelaznik says, “but over time sponsorship will grow and that will make up for it.”

GLORY also benefits from a strong international foundation, giving the company more flexibility to take financial risks.

“The success that we have in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan — the revenue we generate there from tickets, sponsorships, media rights — all of that gives us the runway to make these kinds of investments,” Zelaznik says.

It’s essentially the inverse of his time at the UFC, where the company had a dominant presence in the U.S. but faced challenges expanding overseas. While the UFC is now a global powerhouse, Zelaznik carries the experience — and the scars — from when that wasn’t the case.

“The success in the U.S. gave Dana the confidence to invest globally and start building international offices,” he says. “So whereas UFC went from the U.S. to international, we’re going from Europe to the U.S.”

GLORY just re-entered the US arena after a hiatus, but Zelaznik is confident in the company’s innovative approach.

“The key for us on the business side — beyond just building fans—is that we’re doing something unique by bridging traditional sports with new media and influencers,” he says. “We’re embracing the creator community in a way no one else has.”