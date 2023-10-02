MORE than a year after losing her cricket star dad, Summer Warne appears to be living large.

Shane Warne, beloved Aussie larrikin and iconic sportsman, died of a suspected heart attack aged 52 on March 4, 2022.

He left behind his three children – Summer, Brooke, and Jackson – as well as a legacy in the game and a £12million estate.

Summer, now 20, appears to be reaping the benefits of her dad’s mega fortune, of which she and her siblings will each receive 31 per cent: £3,695,929.

It comes after she stepped out of the shadows to appear on The Masked Singer and pay tribute to her cricketer dad.

While Summer keeps fairly private and rarely flaunts her wealth, pictures on her Instagram indicate it is not going unused.

Square snaps show her enjoying dinners at fancy restaurants and holidays in Spain, Greece, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Italy, and London.

She recently shared a picture of a resort in Las Vegas with the caption: “Dads favourite place.”

And later, a photo of a sleek red Ferrari parked on a European street.

Shane’s own vehicle collection was valued at £215,000 and included a Yamaha motorbike, a BMW, and his prized Mercedes, which were left to his son, Jackson.

The cricketer’s lavish flat in Melbourne, worth £5.7million, was sold by his family shortly after his sudden death.

A certified bachelor pad, the luxury space was Shane’s “passion project” and came complete with a secret entry and exit, a private club, a spa, a gold-class private cinema, and a 3000-bottle wine cellar.

His four-bedroom home in Portsea, Victoria was listed for sale in June this year with price expectations of $5.5million to $6million (£2.89million to £3.15million).

The sportsman passed away with roughly £3million in his primary bank account, as well as £300,000 in an HSBC bank account, and £2million invested in various shares.

Last week, Summer left The Masked Singer’s judging panel teary after performing a rendition of Coldplay’s hit song Yellow in honour of her late dad.

She told the judges: “That was his favourite Coldplay song.

“It’s such a significant song to me and my family.”

She later wrote on Instagram that her dad “would love nothing more than hearing me sing and perform on stage … so thank you Dad, and I really wish you could have seen this, but I know you were by my side every step of the way.”

The youngster has amassed quite a following on social media – 41,800 followers on Instagram and 62,400 on TikTok – where she shares snippets of her privileged life.

Some of her recent pictures depict her with friends at restaurants, cuddled up to her boyfriend, on family holidays, and at music festival Beyond The Valley.

Back in March, she posted a tribute to Shane, “one of the people that I love most in the whole entire world”.

Summer wrote: “I miss you just about every second of every day.

“I’m still trying to navigate life without you here, trying my best to live in a world without you in it.”

Other Australian celebrities reassured Summer her dad was watching over her.

Singer Dannii Minogue wrote: “You are carrying on his legacy, by being an inspiration – you are showing strength through connection- connecting to family, friends and loved ones.”

While almost all of Shane’s wealth was left to his three children, smaller bequests were left to his brother, niece, and nephew.

His ex-wife and the mother of his three children, Simone Callahan, was left out of his will.

The pair split in 2005 after years of cheating allegations, the final straw being that Shane, the “bad boy of cricket”, was pursuing three women after his then-wife arrived in England for the Ashes series.

Simone returned to Australia with Summer, Brooke, and Jackson.

