“I am always thriving to get better, not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally,” she said. “And I would just say it’s a satisfaction of creating a goal and then achieving it. And working really hard and seeing all that hard work really pay off.”

Mak is the youngest in a growing youth movement within the NWSL, sparked by a then-19-year-old Olivia Moultrie.

Moultrie, a Portland Thorns midfielder, won an antitrust lawsuit against the NWSL that she filed in 2021 to repeal the league’s age requirement for its players. In 2022, the league unveiled a policy that would allow teams to sign a few under-18 players with restrictions.

It’s not unheard of for men’s teams to feature teenage talent — Freddy Adu debuted for D.C. United in 2004 at just 14 years old, the youngest person to debut for any professional U.S. sport at the time. And 20 years later, Cavan Sullivan made his own MLS debut for the Philadelphia Union at 14.

Mak’s father noted that the decision to let their own teen make her professional debut was not one the family members took lightly. She spent months training with multiple NWSL teams ,in addition to her time spent working with Gotham, before signing a deal.

“She continued to have growth and success within that environment,” Whitham said. “So, Mak wanted it, and we were committed to supporting her dreams.”

Gotham’s general manager, Yael Averbuch West, and head coach Juan Carlos Amorós, have partnered with the family to “to ensure she is continuing to grow not only in her game but as a person,” Whitham said.

“We have a very strong relationship with Gotham and have meetings on a set cadence concerning all areas of her development at Gotham,” he added.

Some of the league-mandated safeguards for young players include anti-trade protections until they turn 18, a separate changing area from the adults, regular drug testing and requirements that the team helps pay for housing and schooling costs.

Mak says she’s grateful to have a family that would move across the country to help her achieve her dream. She pointed out that her father’s sports career was similar, as he joined the 1998 Team USA ski team when he was still in high school.

“He understands the sacrifices and he understands the challenges that come with it,” Mak said. “So I’m really grateful to have him. And I have my mom as well, she helps me with a lot of things, like with schooling … I can go to her and have really good conversations.”