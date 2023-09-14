Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons’ Season 8 release date is highly anticipated with the seventh season premiering on Netflix on September 15, 2023. The popular docuseries gives viewers a closer look into some of the most dangerous prisons in the world. British journalist Raphael Rowe acts as an inmate himself and interacts with prisoners, documenting their tough lives inside often inhumane environments.

Here’s all the Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 8 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.

Considering Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 7 is a new release, it is too early to say whether an eighth season is in the works or not. Moreover, there has also not been any official renewal confirmation or release date for an eighth season as of yet.

The past seasons have documented many prisons and stories of inmates, with Season 7 focusing on prisons in Solomon Islands, Finland, The Czech Republic, and Indonesia. There are many other country prisons to explore and a lot many stories to tell.

With the docuseries getting a seventh season it makes it one of Netflix’s longest-running documentary series of all time with respect to the number of seasons. This makes an eighth season highly likely as the series continues to be viewed by a large audience.

The docuseries is hosted by Paul Connolly and stars Raphael Rowe along with inmates and officers from prisons around the world.

Where is Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 8 coming out?

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 8 isn’t confirmed to release on any streaming service.

The official synopsis for Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons reads:

“Crime journalist Raphael Rowe goes behind the bars of some of the world’s most notorious and toughest prisons. Immersing himself in maximum security facilities around the world to live as a prisoner, he encounters the inmates locked up for their crimes and meets the men and women on the right side of law tasked with keeping the criminals behind bars.”