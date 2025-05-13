Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every year, thousands of chefs, founders, franchisees, operators and suppliers walk into the National Restaurant Show in Chicago looking for solutions and leave feeling something more powerful: inspired.

Lisa Malikow, senior vice president of the National Restaurant Show (taking place this year on May 17-20 in Chicago), has been attending since 2009 and has played a key role in expanding the event into one of the largest food service gatherings in the world.

The show has grown from two buildings to three, now covering more than 700,000 square feet, roughly the size of 12 football fields, and features over 2,200 exhibitors and 55,000 attendees from around the globe.

They come for new tech, better equipment and smarter systems. But what often surprises first-time attendees is the sense of community and momentum they find just walking the floor.

“I hear it every year,” Malikow tells Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media, a regular attendee and content creator at the show. “They arrive with a plan, but they leave with ideas they didn’t even know they needed.”

One-third of the vendors are new each year, ensuring the show stays fresh and future-focused. From real estate consultants to flavor scientists, back-of-house tech to beverage demos, the show is curated to reflect every layer of the modern hospitality world.

“We don’t segment the show floor too tightly,” Malikow says. “We want it to feel like exploration.”

Technology plays a massive role across every corner of the experience. The Kitchen Innovations program, now in its 21st year, showcases equipment powered not just by hardware but by smart software and real-time analytics.

“It’s not just about machines anymore,” Malikow explains. “It’s about how those machines are integrated, connected and helping kitchens run smarter.”

Even on the busiest days, Malikow carves out time to walk the floor, observe how people interact with the booths and hear what excites them. “There’s an energy that builds when this many people in hospitality come together,” she says. “You feel it. And that feeling is why they keep coming back.”

Restaurant Show tips

If you’re heading to the National Restaurant Show like we are with a long to-do list, that’s good. Just don’t get too attached to it.

The people who get the most out of the show know the real magic isn’t always planned. “The best moments are the ones you didn’t even know you needed,” Malikow says. “People show up thinking they’re just solving a problem, but they leave with ideas that reshape their business.”

Preparation doesn’t just happen on the show floor. Malikow says some of the most effective operators start their strategy before they ever walk in. “The Show To Go app is where it begins,” she explains. “It’s your digital storefront. Attendees are searching before they show up, so if your profile is strong, you’re already on their radar.”

She recommends every attendee download the app ahead of time. “It helps you map out your day, keep track of who you want to see and make sure you don’t miss something important,” she says. “With so much going on, it’s your guide to staying focused.”

Once you’re inside, it’s a good idea to shift gears. “Think about how you can explore something that’s not already on your radar,” Malikow says. That might mean stepping into a panel on marketing to multiple generations, or catching a demo on how smart kitchens are using AI without losing soul.

“There’s a lot of content that’s designed to help operators see what’s possible, not just what’s next,” she explains. Whether it’s rethinking a loyalty program or hearing how another operator solved a problem you’re facing, “the most valuable insights are often the ones you didn’t come looking for.”

The educational sessions are where a lot of those unexpected light bulb moments happen. “We cover everything from branding and storytelling to operations and menu development,” says Malikow. “The content is built to meet people where they are, whether you’re just getting started or scaling.”

She’s quick to point out that you don’t need to fill your schedule to get something out of it. “You don’t have to attend everything,” she says. “But pick one session that makes you a little uncomfortable. That’s usually the one that sticks.”

For Malikow, the real value of the show isn’t just what’s on stage. It’s the crowd. “Everyone here is trying to solve something,” she says. “That energy is contagious. And sometimes the best ideas come from a conversation you weren’t planning to have.”

So walk the floor, follow your curiosity and talk to people. “This industry is built on connection,” she adds. “You never know what’s going to change your path.”

