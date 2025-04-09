Image: Supplied

There is no doubt that the FIFA World Cup 2022 was a catalyst for Qatar’s rapid rise as a major player in the Gulf’s retail and leisure landscape. The event ignited a wave of development, showcased Qatar’s potential to a global audience, and left behind a lasting legacy of world-class hotels, entertainment destinations, fine dining, and modern infrastructure.

Yet, the question remains: what’s next for Qatar’s retail and leisure sectors? Can they sustain the momentum generated by landmark events like the World Cup and ongoing initiatives to boost tourism and economic diversification?

Strategic government support has been instrumental in driving Qatar’s retail and tourism expansion. The Qatar Tourism Authority has played a key role in boosting visitor numbers, which reached a record 5 million in 2024 — a 25 per cent increase over the previous year.

Initiatives like Shop Qatar have further stimulated activity by promoting the country’s shopping experiences through festivals, exclusive discounts, and tourism-driven events.

Highly competitive retail sector

Despite Qatar’s strong market positioning, the path to sustained growth presents challenges. The Gulf’s retail sector is highly competitive, with Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia often targeting the same affluent consumer base. This has driven Qatar’s strategy of seamlessly integrating retail with its broader visitor experience, offering a unique mix of luxury, culture, and hospitality.

Qatar’s ability to attract global luxury brands has strengthened its appeal among high-net-worth visitors. Iconic hospitality names such as Raffles, Banyan Tree, Mandarin Oriental, Le Royal Meridien, W, Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis enhance the luxury experience, while renowned fine dining establishments — including Zuma, Cipriani, Gaia, Hakkasan, and Nobu — continue to elevate Qatar’s culinary scene.

The launch of the Michelin Guide Doha and the anticipated opening of Park Chinois further reinforce Qatar’s status as a luxury travel and culinary destination.

Qatar’s local brands gaining ground

Beyond the high-end sector, local brands and homegrown concepts are gaining traction. A rising consumer preference for authenticity and cultural heritage has fueled demand for Qatari designers, artisans, and boutique retail experiences. This evolving mix of luxury and local is shaping a diverse and vibrant retail environment.

With a growing population, a well-connected award winning international airport, and an expanding hospitality sector, Qatar is well-positioned to sustain its retail and leisure momentum. By continuing to blend experiential retail, world-class events, and strategic government backing, Qatar is poised to carve out a distinctive identity in the Gulf’s dynamic retail landscape.

The writer is CEO at United Developers Qatar, the company that owns Place Vendome Qatar.

