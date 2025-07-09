Image: Supplied

Not too long ago, health was something you checked in on only when something went wrong. You went to the doctor, visited the pharmacy, and picked up the prescription. Job done.

Today, that definition feels outdated.

What we’re seeing, across the Middle East and globally, is a shift from reactive health to proactive wellbeing.

The modern consumer is no longer waiting to fall ill to start paying attention to their body or lifestyle. Health is being redefined through a more holistic lens – one that includes mental clarity, emotional resilience, better sleep, digestive health, nutrition, movement, and yes, skincare routines built around ingredients most people hadn’t heard of five years ago.

This isn’t just a change in consumer behaviour. It’s a full-scale cultural evolution. And one that’s shifting how we think about the role of health and beauty in everyday life.

A generation that knows more – and expects more

Much of this change has been driven by younger generations, according to a recent McKinsey report, primarily millennials who are leading the way in wellness-focused spending.

Gen Z, meanwhile, has shown a noticeable shift over the past five years — especially in the MENA region—toward beauty and skincare. Under-30s now make up 55 per cent of the region’s population — a generation that’s connected, curious, and values authenticity.

In the past, skincare marketing focused heavily on anti-ageing, mostly targeting older demographics. Now, we’re seeing Gen Z and millennial audiences stepping into wellness stores, scanning ingredient labels, and asking about retinol, niacinamide or probiotics. Not because of hype, but because they’ve done their research.

The difference today is access to information. Health-related content, from expert videos, AI tools, to Reddit threads, is everywhere. People are becoming more aware, more curious, and more intentional. This means retailers and brands alike can no longer lead with vague promises. They need to lead with facts.

Beyond the buzzwords

This shift in awareness also calls for greater responsibility. We’ve seen a rise in the use of labels like “natural”, “clean”, or “organic” across products. But what do these really mean? In many cases, there’s still no global standard or universal regulation that holds those words accountable.

As an industry, we have a duty to help consumers cut through the noise. Education, whether through trained staff, verified certifications, or clearer brand communication – should be at the core of any modern wellness strategy. The more people understand what they’re buying, the more confident and empowered they feel in taking care of their wellbeing.

Health is becoming more personal – and more digital

Wellness has also gone digital. Consumers don’t just expect products to be effective. They expect them to be accessible.

Whether it’s a pharmacy experience on WhatsApp, advice via telehealth, or same-day delivery of nutrition supplements, convenience now sits at the heart of health. In fact, the GCC’s telehealth market is forecasted to exceed $2.5bn by 2033, with growing emphasis on wellness and preventive healthcare and integration of telehealth platforms among the leading contributors.

Technology will continue to play a huge role in the future of the industry. AI, in particular, will have wide-ranging applications. From helping brands predict wellness trends to enabling more personalised consumer journeys. Within the GCC, AI is expected to shape the healthcare landscape, transforming the future of patient care But for any of it to matter, it must make health more human – not less.

What’s next

As the definition of wellness continues to expand, I believe the Middle East region is uniquely placed to lead. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) beauty and personal care market alone is projected to reach $60bn by 2025. We have a digitally engaged, culturally diverse population with high expectations and strong spending power. The opportunity lies in listening closely to what consumers want, and to what they’re still unsure about.

At GMG, our focus is on designing health and beauty experiences that meet people where they are – in their lifestyles, their cultural needs, and their values. We see wellness not as a trend, but as a long-term movement grounded in knowledge, trust, and progress.

Because while trends may come and go, the desire to feel better, more energised, more balanced, more informed, is here to stay.

The writer is the president of Health & Beauty, GMG.