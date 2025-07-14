Credit: cottonbro studio from Pexels



Insomnia could explain why adults with ADHD traits report having a lower quality of life, according to new research led by the University of Southampton and the Netherlands Institute of Neuroscience.

A study titled “Associations of ADHD symptom severity, sleep/circadian factors, depression, and quality of life,” published in BMJ Mental Health, found that having higher ADHD traits was associated with a lower quality of life and that insomnia could be part of the reason why.

At least one in four people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) report having a sleep disorder, with insomnia being the most common of these.

“Our findings show a link between ADHD traits, insomnia severity, and reduced life satisfaction,” says Dr. Sarah L. Chellappa, Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Southampton and senior author on the research paper.

“We know that sleep disruption can impact neurobehavioral and cognitive systems, including attention and emotional regulation. At the same time, sleep disruption may arise from ADHD-related impulsivity and hyperactivity, suggesting a reinforcing cycle between sleep disorders and ADHD.”

Researchers from the University of Southampton and the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience (Prof Eus Van Someren) examined data from the Netherlands Sleep Registry, an online survey with more than ten thousand adult participants.

The team analyzed responses from 1,364 participants who had answered questions about ADHD traits, sleep disturbances, circadian factors, depression, and quality of life.

They found ADHD traits were associated with worse depression, more severe insomnia, lower sleep quality, and a preference for going to bed and waking up later.

ADHD and insomnia severity both predicted a lower quality of life, with analysis suggesting insomnia was the potential link in this association.

“Adults with ADHD traits may be more likely to have low sleep quality, insomnia complaints, and low mood levels, all of which lead to reduced life satisfaction,” says Professor Samuele Cortese, a co-author on the paper, also from the University of Southampton.

“There needs to be more research to understand this complex interplay. By improving our understanding, we could uncover treatment options that improve the quality of life of people with ADHD. For instance, targeting insomnia complaints in individuals with higher ADHD traits with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia or Sleep Restriction therapy may help improve their quality of life.”

Associations of ADHD symptom severity, sleep/circadian factors, depression, and quality of life, BMJ Mental Health (2025). DOI: 10.1136/bmjment-2025-301625



