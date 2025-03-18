



Regular physical activity is widely known for its benefits to overall health, but what about its impact on sleep? While exercise plays a crucial role in promoting better rest, not all types of exercise are equal when it comes to combating insomnia. New research has revealed that specific exercises can significantly reduce the risk of insomnia in older adults. The latest study, published in the journal Family Medicine and Community Health, evaluated five different types of physical activity and found that while combination and aerobic exercises are effective in improving sleep quality, resistance training works best for combating insomnia in older adults. The researchers pooled data from 25 trials involving more than 2,000 older adults, with an average age of 70. The researchers assessed how five different types of exercises impacted participants’ sleep quality, measured by the Global Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (GPSQI). The exercises examined included aerobic activities like brisk walking and swimming, which elevate the heart rate; combination exercises such as yoga, which blend flexibility and relaxation; balance exercises like standing on one leg, which improves stability; flexibility workouts like gymnastics, which enhance mobility; and strength training, including weightlifting, which builds muscle. Researchers noted that while aerobic exercise improved sleep by 3.76 points on the GPSQI scale, combination exercises contributed to a 2.54-point improvement. However, the most notable results came from strength and resistance training, which showed the greatest improvement in sleep, enhancing the GPSQI by 5.75 points. Further analysis revealed that strength training had a Surface Under the Cumulative Ranking Curve (SUCRA) value of 94.6%, indicating it was the most effective exercise for improving sleep quality among all the options tested. “This study shows that exercise, particularly strengthening exercise and aerobic exercise, is beneficial for enhancing subjective sleep quality at a clinically significant level compared with normal activities, which is consistent with previous studies,” the researchers wrote. “Nevertheless, caution should be applied when interpreting this study because of the diverse exercise characteristics, the small number of studies, and the high risk of bias among studies,” they added. The researchers also noted that the intensity of some exercises might pose challenges for older adults with limited physical abilities. This means that while certain exercises are highly beneficial, modifications or lower-intensity options may be necessary to ensure safety and effectiveness for all individuals.