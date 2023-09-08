We’re less than two months away from the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, and we’ve been slowly learning more and more about Insomniac Games’ sequel. Now, the company has released several character posters highlighting Kraven, Lizard, Venom, our Spider-Men, and more, giving us our best look yet at a few of them.

Since the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2021, we’ve known Venom is a major villain in the game. And while that reveal teased what many thought to be Kraven the Hunter, it wasn’t confirmed to be him until later. Since then, we’ve learned that the game shares a tone with Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and that Peter Parker will get a Venom Symbiote suit.

Over the summer, a new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story trailer revealed even more Venom and Symbiote action. Now, thanks to some new character posters from Insomniac Games, we get another look at Venom and others like Kraven and Lizard. Check them out for yourself below:

As you can see, these characters are looking great. We can’t wait to take these villains down in the game next month.

Which villain are you most excited to fight in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Let us know in the comments below!