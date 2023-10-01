Insomniac has shared some of the accessibility features that will be available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and confirmed that it will be compatible with the upcoming PlayStation Access controller.



In recent years, Insomniac has been doing a good job at providing a broad range of accessibility features in its games, and Spider-Man 2 sounds like it won’t be any different. A recent PlayStation Blog post from a pair of devs at Insomniac went into the details of what the sequel’s accessibility features will be like. For one, there will be a number of challenge level modifiers like how much damage enemies deal and the window of time you have for dodging and parrying attacks. There’s also an option to make quick time events autocomplete, as well as change scenarios that require repeated button presses to just taps or holds.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



Watch on YouTube



A feature that was introduced in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart surrounding shortcuts is being introduced into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well, which lets you assign certain buttons or combinations of buttons to do certain actions. For example, you can have a shortcut reduce the game speed to 70%, or even slower like 50% or 30%, to help provide more time to react to things around you.



There are also some audio frequency options too, which let you filter out high frequencies above 6000 Hz like high-pitched ringing after explosions, or the opposite with a low frequency cutoff option.



Insomniac is also planning to add more accessibility options post launch, like audio descriptions that “add a narration-style voice-over to cinematics and even QTEs,” a screen reader that reads out things like menus, the heads up display, and more, as well as captions for cinematics and key audio moments.



And like any other game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will work with the upcoming PlayStation access controller once it is released in December.



Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out on PS5, October 20.

